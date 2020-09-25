The NASCAR Playoffs Round of 12 is set to begin on Sunday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Kevin Harvick won two of the three races in the Round of 16 while Brad Keselowski won the other.

Harvick and Keselowski will each look to advance to the Round of 8 alongside 10 other drivers: Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr., Alex Bowman, Austin Dillon, Aric Almirola, Kyle Busch, Clint Bowyer and Kurt Busch. The two Busch brothers, as well as Almirola and Bowyer begin the round below the cutoff line.

2020 marks the first year that NASCAR is opening the second round of the playoffs at Las Vegas, which typically falls in the Round of 16. A non-playoff driver has never won the playoff race in the desert.

How to watch the 2020 South Point 400

Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Date: Sunday, September 27

Time: S7 p.m. ET

Length: 267 laps/400.5 miles

TV: NBCSN

Harvick, the championship favorite at +160, is also the favorite to win the Round of 12 opener. He will also roll off from the pole position. Here is the starting lineup as well as the latest odds to win.

