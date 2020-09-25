Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
The NASCAR Playoffs Round of 12 is set to begin on Sunday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Kevin Harvick won two of the three races in the Round of 16 while Brad Keselowski won the other. 

Harvick and Keselowski will each look to advance to the Round of 8 alongside 10 other drivers: Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr., Alex Bowman, Austin Dillon, Aric Almirola, Kyle Busch, Clint Bowyer and Kurt Busch. The two Busch brothers, as well as Almirola and Bowyer begin the round below the cutoff line. 

2020 marks the first year that NASCAR is opening the second round of the playoffs at Las Vegas, which typically falls in the Round of 16. A non-playoff driver has never won the playoff race in the desert. 

How to watch the 2020 South Point 400

Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Date: Sunday, September 27
Time: S7 p.m. ET
Length: 267 laps/400.5 miles 
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free) 

Harvick, the championship favorite at +160, is also the favorite to win the Round of 12 opener. He will also roll off from the pole position. Here is the starting lineup as well as the latest odds to win.

(Odds via William Hill Sportsbook)

POSITIONDRIVERCAR NUMBERODDS TO WIN

1.

Kevin Harvick

4

+275

2.

Kyle Busch

18

+850

3.

Chase Elliott

9

+850

4. 

Aric Almirola

10

+3000

5.

Joey Logano

22

+750

6. 

Clint Bowyer

14

+6000

7.

Austin Dillon

3

+6000

8.

Alex Bowman

88

+3000

9.

Kurt Busch

1

+4000

10.

Denny Hamlin

11

+600

11.

Martin Truex Jr.

19

+550

12.

Brad Keselowski

2

+750

13.

Erik Jones

20

+5000

14.

Tyler Reddick

8

+6000

15.

Ryan Blaney

12

+1000

16.

Chris Buescher

17

+50000

17.

Michael McDowell

34

+250000

18.

Jimmie Johnson

48

+5000

19.

Matt DiBenedetto

21

+6000

20.

Matt Kenseth

42

+20000

21.

Ryan Preece

37

+250000

22.

Cole Custer

41

+15000

23.

Bubba Wallace

43

+50000

24.

Ty Dillon

13

+250000

25.

John Hunter Nemechek

38

+200000

26.

Christopher Bell

95

+10000

27.

Ryan Newman

6

+30000

28.

William Byron

24

+5000

29.

Daniel Suarez

96

+250000

30.

Gray Gaulding

27

+500000

31.

Corey LaJoie

32

+500000

32.

Quin Houff

00

+500000

33.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

+25000

34.

Joey Gase

51

+500000

35.

Brennan Poole

15

+500000

36.

Timmy Hill

66

+500000

38.

Josh Bilicki

53

+500000

39.

Chad Finchum

49

+500000