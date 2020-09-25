The NASCAR Playoffs Round of 12 is set to begin on Sunday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Kevin Harvick won two of the three races in the Round of 16 while Brad Keselowski won the other.
Harvick and Keselowski will each look to advance to the Round of 8 alongside 10 other drivers: Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr., Alex Bowman, Austin Dillon, Aric Almirola, Kyle Busch, Clint Bowyer and Kurt Busch. The two Busch brothers, as well as Almirola and Bowyer begin the round below the cutoff line.
2020 marks the first year that NASCAR is opening the second round of the playoffs at Las Vegas, which typically falls in the Round of 16. A non-playoff driver has never won the playoff race in the desert.
How to watch the 2020 South Point 400
Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Date: Sunday, September 27
Time: S7 p.m. ET
Length: 267 laps/400.5 miles
TV: NBCSN
TV: NBCSN
Harvick, the championship favorite at +160, is also the favorite to win the Round of 12 opener. He will also roll off from the pole position. Here is the starting lineup as well as the latest odds to win.
(Odds via William Hill Sportsbool)
|POSITION
|DRIVER
|CAR NUMBER
|ODDS TO WIN
1.
Kevin Harvick
4
+275
2.
Kyle Busch
18
+850
3.
Chase Elliott
9
+850
4.
Aric Almirola
10
+3000
5.
Joey Logano
22
+750
6.
Clint Bowyer
14
+6000
7.
Austin Dillon
3
+6000
8.
Alex Bowman
88
+3000
9.
Kurt Busch
1
+4000
10.
Denny Hamlin
11
+600
11.
Martin Truex Jr.
19
+550
12.
Brad Keselowski
2
+750
13.
Erik Jones
20
+5000
14.
Tyler Reddick
8
+6000
15.
Ryan Blaney
12
+1000
16.
Chris Buescher
17
+50000
17.
Michael McDowell
34
+250000
18.
Jimmie Johnson
48
+5000
19.
Matt DiBenedetto
21
+6000
20.
Matt Kenseth
42
+20000
21.
Ryan Preece
37
+250000
22.
Cole Custer
41
+15000
23.
Bubba Wallace
43
+50000
24.
Ty Dillon
13
+250000
25.
John Hunter Nemechek
38
+200000
26.
Christopher Bell
95
+10000
27.
Ryan Newman
6
+30000
28.
William Byron
24
+5000
29.
Daniel Suarez
96
+250000
30.
Gray Gaulding
27
+500000
31.
Corey LaJoie
32
+500000
32.
Quin Houff
00
+500000
33.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
+25000
34.
Joey Gase
51
+500000
35.
Brennan Poole
15
+500000
36.
Timmy Hill
66
+500000
38.
Josh Bilicki
53
+500000
39.
Chad Finchum
49
+500000