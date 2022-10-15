Tyler Reddick won the pole for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday morning, posting a lap of 29.252 seconds (184.603 MPH) in the final round of qualifying to win his third pole of the 2022 season. Reddick's previous two poles this season came at Indianapolis and Kansas.

Reddick's pole caped off a busy morning for the Corning, Calif. driver, as it was announced earlier in the day that he would be released from his contract at Richard Childress Racing early to take over the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing in 2023. Reddick had previously announced that he would join 23XI beginning in 2024, but his timeline for joining the team was accelerated with Kurt Busch's announcement that he will not race full-time next season as he continues to recover from a concussion suffered midway through this season.

Of the eight remaining drivers in the NASCAR playoffs, four made the final round of qualifying led by William Byron in third, Ryan Blaney in fourth, Joey Logano in fifth and Christopher Bell in seventh. Seven of the Round of 8 drivers were able to earn a top 20 starting spot, while Denny Hamlin will have to come from deep in the field in 31st in order to defend his Las Vegas win from a year ago.

South Point 400 starting lineup