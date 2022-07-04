When you hear older generations get on a soapbox about the attitude of younger generations these days, one of the things they usually grumble about is how "everyone's a winner" and nobody has to actually earn the awards they're given. The problem is, those younger generations can see that everyone in the NASCAR Cup Series these days is a winner.

With Tyler Reddick taking the checkered flag at Road America, all but five of the 32 drivers who have run all 18 races this season have at least one career win to their credit. The playing field in the Cup Series is about as level as it's ever been, and the results of the 2022 season so far -- 13 different winners, including five first-time winners, in 18 races so far -- have proven that. So, it's been quite hard for any driver to stand out above the competition, including defending Cup champion Kyle Larson.

Larson has just one win to his credit, and he's still looking for his second of the year after initially winning in the second race of the season out at Fontana. But at Road America, Larson turned in a third-place finish for his second top five in a row, and that's allowed him to move up to third in this week's CBS Sports NASCAR Power Rankings, just behind Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain.

Reddick's victory made him the biggest mover in the Power Rankings, as he gained nine full spots by virtue of his breakthrough win. Others notable gainers included Austin Cindric (+5) and Daniel Suarez (+4), while several big names like Joey Logano (-6), Kurt Busch (-5) and Austin Dillon (-5) all lost significant ground.

Here's a look at our updated rankings in their entirety: