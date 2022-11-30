Rick Ware Racing has formed a technical alliance with RFK Racing for the 2023 season, which will see the two teams form a symbiotic relationship and share resources under the Ford Performance banner. The technical alliance's formation was first reported by Lee Spencer.

Rick Ware Racing will now lease space on RFK Racing's campus in Concord, N.C. as part of just one of the alliances it will have with other Ford teams next season. According to Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports, Rick Ware Racing will also have a technical alliance with Front Row Motorsports, which will include Front Row providing the team with its pit crews.

The team had spent the 2022 season, which had been its first with Ford, in a technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing.

"It's critical with RFK being a two-car team and RWR being a two-car team," Rick Ware Racing team president Robby Benton said. "There are more opportunities to work more directly together. The Next Gen car has changed the model, so to speak, with how we approach the organization and the organizational aspect of the team—not to mention the competition side of it.

"So what we see here is an opportunity to have a multi-year relationship with a team that is very solid and firmly founded with what their plan is for the future, what [RFK Racing co-owner Brad Keselowski's] plan is for the future is here. Through some conversations, we just found a lot of synergies with the way that we wanted to approach things."

After spending previous seasons as a field filler team with multiple cars at the back of the pack, Rick Ware Racing streamlined to a two-car team in 2022 and showed some growth as an organization. The highlight of the team's season came at Daytona in August when they put both of their cars in the top 10, with Cody Ware scoring a career-best sixth place finish just ahead of teammate David Ragan in ninth. The team also enjoyed a ninth place qualifying effort at Road America with Joey Hand behind the wheel.

Rick Ware Racing's specific driver lineup for 2023 has yet to be announced. Cody Ware has driven the family team's No. 51 full-time for the past two seasons, while the No. 15 was driven by multiple drivers last year.