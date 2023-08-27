NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Preece was transported to a local hospital in Daytona Beach, Fla. after being involved in a violent accident with six laps to go in Saturday night's Coke Zero Sugar 400. After an errant bump draft spun him across the nose of Chase Briscoe's car and into the Daytona International Speedway infield, Preece's car became airborne then flipped nearly a dozen times.

Preece's car went skyward after spinning through the infield road course section of Daytona's backstretch, then flipped 10 times in total with his car launching into the air through high velocity rolls through the grass.

After being attended to by the AMR Safety Team, Preece was able to climb out of his car before lying down on a stretcher, and he was then transported to the track's infield care center. Following the conclusion of the race, Preece was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Per Preece's personal public relations account, he was awake and alert but "obviously shaken" after his crash, and he's undergoing standard tests.

Preece would later post to social media confirming that he was OK, albeit frustrated that he could not capitalize on a fast racecar.

Preece's accident officially eliminated him from the NASCAR playoffs, as he faced a must-win scenario in the regular season finale at Daytona after a difficult 2023 season. A few laps before his accident, Preece had been running third and made his move to the inside line, but he ended up dropping to the back of the lead pack after being put in the middle lane with no drafting help.

Preece entered the regular season finale 24th in the Cup Series standings with a best finish of fifth last month at Richmond.