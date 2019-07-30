Tony Stewart punches heckler at Sprint Car event

Tony Stewart has made quite a few headlines away from the race track over the years.

Over the weekend, Stewart was at a Sprint Car event in Jackson, Minn. when he was being heckled by a fan while signing autographs after the race. Stewart appeared to initially brush off the heckler, but eventually charged and landed a punch before being separated by several on-lookers. You can check out the video here. (Warning: graphic language)

The Jackson Motorplex held "Tony Stewart Night" for the former NASCAR star and quite a few fans were in attendance. According to TMZ, the heckler was berating Stewart for only completing one lap at the track due to engine issue.

According to an eyewitness account from a fan, the fan directed a profanity-laced rant at Stewart for only competing the solo lap. After throwing the single punch, Stewart was removed from the situation by members of his camp and no further conflict unfolded.

Cops were reportedly not called to the scene and the racetrack was handling the situation.

During his 18-year career in the Cup Series, Stewart amassed 49 wins and 308 top 10 finishes. He also won the Cup Series championship in 2002, 2005 and 2011.

Stewart retires as a NASCAR driver after the 2016 season and currently the co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing. He is also slated to be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2020.