No Text
LAL
IND
No Text
Key Players
J. Randle
30 PF
V. Oladipo
4 SG
|34.1
|Min. Per Game
|34.1
|23.4
|Pts. Per Game
|23.4
|4.2
|Ast. Per Game
|4.2
|5.3
|Reb. Per Game
|5.3
|56.6
|Field Goal %
|47.1
|56.9
|Three Point %
|47.0
|70.1
|Free Throw %
|80.3
|Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young
|0:12
|Julius Randle missed jump shot
|0:14
|Offensive rebound by Julius Randle
|0:16
|Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:19
|Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma
|0:22
|Cory Joseph missed layup
|0:25
|Offensive rebound by Julius Randle
|0:51
|+ 2
|Julius Randle made dunk
|0:51
|Julius Randle missed layup, blocked by Myles Turner
|0:52
|24-second shot clock violation turnover
|1:04
|Team rebound
|1:04
|Team Stats
|Points
|100
|110
|Field Goals
|38-86 (44.2%)
|43-87 (49.4%)
|3-Pointers
|8-33 (24.2%)
|6-21 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|16-23 (69.6%)
|18-19 (94.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|53
|47
|Offensive
|14
|9
|Defensive
|33
|35
|Team
|6
|3
|Assists
|20
|24
|Steals
|4
|9
|Blocks
|3
|8
|Turnovers
|13
|6
|Fouls
|18
|16
|Technicals
|1
|0
Video Carousel
B. Lopez C 11
23 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
D. Collison PG 2
15 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST
|
|44.2
|FG%
|49.4
|
|
|24.2
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|69.6
|FT%
|94.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|K. Kuzma
|36
|27
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|10/18
|3/10
|4/5
|2
|6
|36
|-6
|B. Lopez
|37
|23
|8
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|10/15
|1/3
|2/4
|4
|4
|37
|-8
|J. Randle
|34
|21
|9
|3
|1
|0
|1
|4
|9/19
|0/0
|3/5
|6
|3
|36
|-12
|K. Caldwell-Pope
|39
|12
|7
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3/10
|3/8
|3/3
|0
|7
|21
|-1
|L. Ball
|37
|4
|2
|8
|2
|0
|4
|1
|1/4
|1/4
|1/2
|0
|2
|20
|-3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|I. Thomas
|25
|11
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4/14
|0/5
|3/4
|0
|3
|19
|-8
|I. Zubac
|7
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|6
|-7
|T. Ennis
|9
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|3
|-4
|T. Wear
|12
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|4
|3
|-1
|D. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Ingram
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Bryant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Payton II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Caruso
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Deng
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Frye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|236
|100
|47
|20
|4
|3
|13
|18
|38/86
|8/33
|16/23
|14
|33
|181
|-50
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|M. Turner
|30
|21
|7
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|9/15
|1/1
|2/2
|2
|5
|35
|+16
|V. Oladipo
|32
|20
|4
|0
|3
|0
|2
|2
|8/15
|1/3
|3/4
|2
|2
|25
|+3
|T. Young
|36
|18
|9
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|9/12
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|7
|36
|+13
|D. Collison
|32
|15
|4
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5/10
|2/4
|3/3
|1
|3
|37
|+10
|B. Bogdanovic
|24
|6
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2/9
|0/5
|2/2
|0
|5
|17
|-1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|L. Stephenson
|29
|16
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|6/13
|2/5
|2/2
|1
|4
|23
|+13
|C. Joseph
|29
|8
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|2/6
|0/2
|4/4
|0
|3
|20
|+5
|A. Jefferson
|7
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|0
|7
|-9
|T. Booker
|17
|2
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|13
|0
|J. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Robinson III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sabonis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Sumner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Poythress
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Anigbogu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Leaf
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|236
|110
|44
|24
|9
|8
|6
|16
|43/87
|6/21
|18/19
|9
|35
|213
|+50