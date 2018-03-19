LAL
IND

No Text

No Text
Key Players
J. Randle
30 PF
V. Oladipo
4 SG
34.1 Min. Per Game 34.1
23.4 Pts. Per Game 23.4
4.2 Ast. Per Game 4.2
5.3 Reb. Per Game 5.3
56.6 Field Goal % 47.1
56.9 Three Point % 47.0
70.1 Free Throw % 80.3
  Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young 0:12
  Julius Randle missed jump shot 0:14
  Offensive rebound by Julius Randle 0:16
  Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:19
  Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma 0:22
  Cory Joseph missed layup 0:25
  Offensive rebound by Julius Randle 0:51
+ 2 Julius Randle made dunk 0:51
  Julius Randle missed layup, blocked by Myles Turner 0:52
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 1:04
  Team rebound 1:04
Team Stats
Points 100 110
Field Goals 38-86 (44.2%) 43-87 (49.4%)
3-Pointers 8-33 (24.2%) 6-21 (28.6%)
Free Throws 16-23 (69.6%) 18-19 (94.7%)
Total Rebounds 53 47
Offensive 14 9
Defensive 33 35
Team 6 3
Assists 20 24
Steals 4 9
Blocks 3 8
Turnovers 13 6
Fouls 18 16
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
B. Lopez C 11
23 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
D. Collison PG 2
15 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Lakers 31-39 37222120100
home team logo Pacers 41-30 29283518110
O/U 219.5, IND -5.5
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Team Stats
away team logo Lakers 31-39 108.5 PPG 46.3 RPG 23.9 APG
home team logo Pacers 41-30 105.8 PPG 42.2 RPG 22.0 APG
Key Players
K. Kuzma PF 15.4 PPG 6.2 RPG 1.8 APG 44.7 FG%
M. Turner C 13.6 PPG 6.8 RPG 1.3 APG 50.4 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Kuzma PF 27 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
M. Turner C 21 PTS 7 REB 3 AST
44.2 FG% 49.4
24.2 3PT FG% 28.6
69.6 FT% 94.7
Lakers
Starters
K. Kuzma
B. Lopez
J. Randle
K. Caldwell-Pope
L. Ball
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Kuzma 36 27 8 1 0 0 1 2 10/18 3/10 4/5 2 6 36 -6
B. Lopez 37 23 8 3 0 2 2 1 10/15 1/3 2/4 4 4 37 -8
J. Randle 34 21 9 3 1 0 1 4 9/19 0/0 3/5 6 3 36 -12
K. Caldwell-Pope 39 12 7 1 1 1 2 2 3/10 3/8 3/3 0 7 21 -1
L. Ball 37 4 2 8 2 0 4 1 1/4 1/4 1/2 0 2 20 -3
Bench
I. Thomas
I. Zubac
T. Ennis
T. Wear
D. Williams
J. Hart
B. Ingram
T. Bryant
G. Payton II
A. Caruso
L. Deng
C. Frye
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
I. Thomas 25 11 3 3 0 0 1 3 4/14 0/5 3/4 0 3 19 -8
I. Zubac 7 2 3 1 0 0 1 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 1 6 -7
T. Ennis 9 0 3 0 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 3 -4
T. Wear 12 0 4 0 0 0 1 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 4 3 -1
D. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hart - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ingram - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bryant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Payton II - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Caruso - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Deng - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Frye - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 100 47 20 4 3 13 18 38/86 8/33 16/23 14 33 181 -50
Pacers
Starters
M. Turner
V. Oladipo
T. Young
D. Collison
B. Bogdanovic
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Turner 30 21 7 3 0 2 1 3 9/15 1/1 2/2 2 5 35 +16
V. Oladipo 32 20 4 0 3 0 2 2 8/15 1/3 3/4 2 2 25 +3
T. Young 36 18 9 4 1 2 2 1 9/12 0/1 0/0 2 7 36 +13
D. Collison 32 15 4 8 1 1 0 0 5/10 2/4 3/3 1 3 37 +10
B. Bogdanovic 24 6 5 3 0 0 0 4 2/9 0/5 2/2 0 5 17 -1
Bench
L. Stephenson
C. Joseph
A. Jefferson
T. Booker
J. Young
G. Robinson III
D. Sabonis
E. Sumner
A. Poythress
I. Anigbogu
T. Leaf
B. Moore
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Stephenson 29 16 5 1 1 0 1 3 6/13 2/5 2/2 1 4 23 +13
C. Joseph 29 8 3 3 2 1 0 3 2/6 0/2 4/4 0 3 20 +5
A. Jefferson 7 4 0 0 1 2 0 0 1/3 0/0 2/2 0 0 7 -9
T. Booker 17 2 7 2 0 0 0 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 1 6 13 0
J. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Robinson III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sabonis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Sumner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Poythress - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Anigbogu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Leaf - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 110 44 24 9 8 6 16 43/87 6/21 18/19 9 35 213 +50
NBA Scores