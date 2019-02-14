No Text
OKC
NO
No Text
Key Players
R. Westbrook
0 PG
A. Davis
23 PF
|36.4
|Min. Per Game
|36.4
|28.5
|Pts. Per Game
|28.5
|4.3
|Ast. Per Game
|4.3
|13.1
|Reb. Per Game
|13.1
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Julius Randle
|0:11
|Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:16
|+ 1
|Julius Randle made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:17
|+ 1
|Julius Randle made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:17
|Personal foul on Terrance Ferguson
|0:17
|Defensive rebound by Darius Miller
|0:17
|Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:19
|+ 1
|Jrue Holiday made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:26
|+ 1
|Jrue Holiday made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:26
|Personal foul on Raymond Felton
|0:26
|Offensive foul on Steven Adams
|0:26
|Team Stats
|Points
|122
|131
|Field Goals
|50-106 (47.2%)
|50-92 (54.3%)
|3-Pointers
|10-44 (22.7%)
|12-26 (46.2%)
|Free Throws
|12-13 (92.3%)
|19-24 (79.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|48
|56
|Offensive
|17
|13
|Defensive
|31
|38
|Team
|0
|5
|Assists
|27
|35
|Steals
|8
|7
|Blocks
|6
|7
|Turnovers
|13
|14
|Fouls
|21
|15
|Technicals
|0
|1
Video Carousel
R. Westbrook PG 0
44 PTS, 14 REB, 11 AST
J. Holiday PG 11
32 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST
|Key Players
|
|R. Westbrook PG
|21.2 PPG
|11.1 RPG
|11.2 APG
|41.2 FG%
|
|J. Randle C
|19.9 PPG
|9.1 RPG
|2.9 APG
|54.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Westbrook PG
|44 PTS
|14 REB
|11 AST
|J. Randle C
|33 PTS
|11 REB
|6 AST
|
|47.2
|FG%
|54.3
|
|
|22.7
|3PT FG%
|46.2
|
|
|92.3
|FT%
|79.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|R. Westbrook
|44
|14
|11
|18/30
|4/12
|4/4
|3
|39
|1
|2
|5
|3
|11
|-15
|78
|P. George
|28
|7
|6
|11/29
|3/17
|3/3
|3
|40
|1
|1
|3
|0
|7
|-10
|46
|T. Ferguson
|6
|2
|1
|2/9
|2/7
|0/0
|5
|36
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|-18
|12
|P. Patterson
|5
|3
|0
|2/8
|0/4
|1/1
|2
|15
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-20
|7
|S. Adams
|4
|5
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|35
|2
|1
|2
|4
|1
|-11
|14
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|N. Noel
|22
|13
|1
|10/16
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|21
|2
|0
|1
|8
|5
|+4
|38
|R. Felton
|9
|1
|5
|3/4
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|+13
|20
|A. Nader
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/1
|0
|13
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|+7
|5
|D. Burton
|2
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|14
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|+5
|5
|S. Hopson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Roberson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Schroder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Grant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Grantham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Diallo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|122
|48
|27
|50/106
|10/44
|12/13
|21
|236
|8
|6
|13
|17
|31
|-45
|225
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Randle
|33
|11
|6
|11/21
|2/3
|9/12
|3
|39
|1
|1
|4
|4
|7
|+19
|54
|J. Holiday
|32
|5
|7
|12/27
|3/8
|5/5
|1
|38
|2
|3
|2
|0
|5
|+19
|54
|A. Davis
|14
|4
|2
|5/10
|1/2
|3/4
|1
|15
|1
|1
|2
|0
|4
|+10
|22
|K. Williams
|9
|12
|4
|4/7
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|34
|1
|1
|1
|2
|10
|+3
|30
|D. Miller
|8
|4
|5
|3/7
|2/5
|0/0
|4
|34
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|+19
|23
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|E. Moore
|15
|1
|3
|6/7
|3/3
|0/0
|2
|17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-11
|22
|J. Okafor
|12
|8
|2
|5/6
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|22
|0
|0
|2
|4
|4
|+2
|22
|C. Diallo
|6
|6
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-10
|14
|F. Jackson
|2
|0
|3
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|8
|I. Clark
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+2
|0
|T. Frazier
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-6
|3
|J. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Hill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Payton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Bluiett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|131
|51
|35
|50/92
|12/26
|19/24
|15
|235
|7
|7
|14
|13
|38
|+45
|252