Key Players
R. Westbrook
0 PG
A. Davis
23 PF
36.4 Min. Per Game 36.4
28.5 Pts. Per Game 28.5
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
13.1 Reb. Per Game 13.1
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Julius Randle 0:11
  Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:16
+ 1 Julius Randle made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:17
+ 1 Julius Randle made 1st of 2 free throws 0:17
  Personal foul on Terrance Ferguson 0:17
  Defensive rebound by Darius Miller 0:17
  Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:19
+ 1 Jrue Holiday made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:26
+ 1 Jrue Holiday made 1st of 2 free throws 0:26
  Personal foul on Raymond Felton 0:26
  Offensive foul on Steven Adams 0:26
Team Stats
Points 122 131
Field Goals 50-106 (47.2%) 50-92 (54.3%)
3-Pointers 10-44 (22.7%) 12-26 (46.2%)
Free Throws 12-13 (92.3%) 19-24 (79.2%)
Total Rebounds 48 56
Offensive 17 13
Defensive 31 38
Team 0 5
Assists 27 35
Steals 8 7
Blocks 6 7
Turnovers 13 14
Fouls 21 15
Technicals 0 1
R. Westbrook PG 0
44 PTS, 14 REB, 11 AST
J. Holiday PG 11
32 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Thunder 37-20 31322633122
home team logo Pelicans 26-33 31353530131
NO ++4.5, O/U 238.5
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Team Stats
away team logo Thunder 37-20 115.3 PPG 47.9 RPG 23.3 APG
home team logo Pelicans 26-33 115.3 PPG 46.9 RPG 26.6 APG
Key Players
R. Westbrook PG 21.2 PPG 11.1 RPG 11.2 APG 41.2 FG%
J. Randle C 19.9 PPG 9.1 RPG 2.9 APG 54.1 FG%
Top Scorers
R. Westbrook PG 44 PTS 14 REB 11 AST
J. Randle C 33 PTS 11 REB 6 AST
47.2 FG% 54.3
22.7 3PT FG% 46.2
92.3 FT% 79.2
Thunder
Starters
R. Westbrook
P. George
T. Ferguson
P. Patterson
S. Adams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Westbrook 44 14 11 18/30 4/12 4/4 3 39 1 2 5 3 11 -15 78
P. George 28 7 6 11/29 3/17 3/3 3 40 1 1 3 0 7 -10 46
T. Ferguson 6 2 1 2/9 2/7 0/0 5 36 1 1 0 1 1 -18 12
P. Patterson 5 3 0 2/8 0/4 1/1 2 15 0 0 1 1 2 -20 7
S. Adams 4 5 2 2/5 0/0 0/0 1 35 2 1 2 4 1 -11 14
Bench
N. Noel
R. Felton
A. Nader
D. Burton
S. Hopson
A. Roberson
D. Schroder
J. Grant
D. Grantham
H. Diallo
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Noel 22 13 1 10/16 0/0 2/2 3 21 2 0 1 8 5 +4 38
R. Felton 9 1 5 3/4 1/2 2/2 1 23 0 0 0 0 1 +13 20
A. Nader 2 2 0 1/2 0/1 0/1 0 13 0 1 0 0 2 +7 5
D. Burton 2 1 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 3 14 1 0 1 0 1 +5 5
S. Hopson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Schroder - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Grantham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 122 48 27 50/106 10/44 12/13 21 236 8 6 13 17 31 -45 225
Pelicans
Starters
J. Randle
J. Holiday
A. Davis
K. Williams
D. Miller
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Randle 33 11 6 11/21 2/3 9/12 3 39 1 1 4 4 7 +19 54
J. Holiday 32 5 7 12/27 3/8 5/5 1 38 2 3 2 0 5 +19 54
A. Davis 14 4 2 5/10 1/2 3/4 1 15 1 1 2 0 4 +10 22
K. Williams 9 12 4 4/7 1/4 0/0 2 34 1 1 1 2 10 +3 30
D. Miller 8 4 5 3/7 2/5 0/0 4 34 1 0 0 1 3 +19 23
Bench
E. Moore
J. Okafor
C. Diallo
F. Jackson
I. Clark
T. Frazier
J. Smith
S. Hill
E. Payton
S. Johnson
T. Bluiett
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Moore 15 1 3 6/7 3/3 0/0 2 17 1 0 1 0 1 -11 22
J. Okafor 12 8 2 5/6 0/0 2/3 1 22 0 0 2 4 4 +2 22
C. Diallo 6 6 1 3/4 0/0 0/0 0 17 0 1 1 2 4 -10 14
F. Jackson 2 0 3 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 0 -2 8
I. Clark 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 +2 0
T. Frazier 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 0 0 -6 3
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Payton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bluiett - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 131 51 35 50/92 12/26 19/24 15 235 7 7 14 13 38 +45 252
NBA Scores