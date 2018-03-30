DEN
Nuggets face must-win scenario vs. Thunder

  Mar 30, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Two teams in desperate need of a win meet Friday night at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

For the Oklahoma City Thunder (44-32), the desperation is about hanging on to playoff positioning during a rough stretch of the schedule after losing two consecutive games to drop into a tie for fourth in the Western Conference.

For the Denver Nuggets (41-35), the situation is far more severe.

The Nuggets are two games behind Utah for the eighth and final playoff spot in the conference with only seven games remaining.

Denver is trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2013 without second-leading scorer Gary Harris to help.

Harris will miss his seventh consecutive game with a right knee injury.

Without Harris, who is averaging 17.7 points and shooting 48.6 percent from the floor, the Nuggets' offense has stagnated. During his absence, Denver is averaging 115.3 points but is shooting 41 percent in the second half.

"(We need to) just get back focused, get back to having fun, get back to moving the ball and sharing it," guard Jamal Murray told the Denver Post. "We're not trusting each other with the ball. We've got to keep that thing flying and make the extra pass."

Although Will Barton, who has replaced Harris in the starting lineup, is averaging 17.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists during his time in the starting lineup -- numbers similar to Harris -- Denver's efficiency has taken a hit on both ends of the floor.

The inefficiency helped lead to Denver going 2-4 on the current road trip to fall perilously close to dropping out of the playoff race entirely heading into the final two weeks of the season.

In consecutive losses in Philadelphia and Toronto, the Nuggets have been outscored by a combined 128-97 after halftime.

The good news for Denver is that the schedule eases up a bit after the trip to Oklahoma City, with four of the Nuggets' final six games at home.

The Thunder missed a chance to solidify their playoff position Thursday night in San Antonio by being outscored by eight points in the fourth quarter in a 103-99 loss.

So, heading into a stretch that includes road games at New Orleans, Houston and Miami and a home game against Golden State, the Thunder is in close to must-win territory, especially given the way the playoffs figure to line up.

Falling to the sixth spot would likely put Oklahoma City against Portland in the first round. The Trail Blazers won all four of the teams' 'meetings this season. An opening-round series against San Antonio, New Orleans or Minnesota could be much more manageable for the Thunder.

When Oklahoma City has been successful recently, it's been largely because of Russell Westbrook's strong play as Paul George and Carmelo Anthony have struggled of late.

But Thursday night, it was Westbrook who struggled in the closing minutes, Westbrook couldn't lift the Thunder.

Westbrook was 2 for 8 from the field with a pair of turnovers in the fourth quarter. Among his missed was a 3-pointer with 14 seconds left that would've tied it.

Still, there's little doubt that if Friday night's game is tight, Westbrook will be asked to shoulder the load again.

"I've always admired the fact that he doesn't shy away from that," Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan said. "That makes him who he is as a player. And more often than not, you're not gonna make as many game-winning shots as you're gonna miss. I don't think anybody does that."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
R. Westbrook
0 PG
36.2 Min. Per Game 36.2
25.3 Pts. Per Game 25.3
10.1 Ast. Per Game 10.1
9.7 Reb. Per Game 9.7
49.7 Field Goal % 45.1
49.7 Three Point % 45.1
85.0 Free Throw % 73.5
away team logo
N. Jokic C 15
17.8 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 6.0 APG
home team logo
R. Westbrook PG 0
25.3 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 10.1 APG
1234T
away team logo Nuggets 40-35 -----
home team logo Thunder 44-32 -----
O/U 224.0, OKC -3.5
Chesapeake Energy Arena Okla. City, OK
Team Stats
away team logo Nuggets 40-35 109.7 PPG 44.1 RPG 25.0 APG
home team logo Thunder 44-32 107.1 PPG 44.8 RPG 21.2 APG
Nuggets
Roster
N. Jokic
G. Harris
J. Murray
W. Barton
P. Millsap
T. Lyles
W. Chandler
D. Harris
M. Plumlee
K. Faried
T. Craig
M. Morris
J. Hernangomez
M. Beasley
D. Arthur
R. Jefferson
T. Lydon
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
N. Jokic 68 31.8 17.8 10.5 6.0 1.2 0.8 2.8 49.7 39.8 85.0 2.7 7.8
G. Harris 65 34.8 17.7 2.7 3.0 1.9 0.2 1.8 48.6 39.9 82.7 0.6 2.1
J. Murray 74 31.0 16.6 3.7 3.2 1.0 0.3 2.1 45.1 38.3 90.6 1.0 2.7
W. Barton 74 32.6 15.2 4.9 4.1 1.1 0.7 1.9 44.7 37.2 80.5 0.8 4.0
P. Millsap 31 28.9 14.1 6.2 2.8 1.2 1.1 1.9 46.9 35.6 70.5 1.4 4.8
T. Lyles 67 19.7 10.4 4.9 1.2 0.5 0.5 0.9 49.3 38.9 70.7 0.8 4.1
W. Chandler 68 31.5 10.2 5.3 2.2 0.6 0.5 1.3 44.9 36.0 77.3 1.4 3.9
D. Harris 20 19.4 8.1 1.5 2.6 0.6 0.2 1.0 39.8 32.9 84.8 0.2 1.4
M. Plumlee 67 20.1 7.2 5.6 2.0 0.7 1.1 1.4 59.6 0.0 44.2 1.8 3.7
K. Faried 32 14.4 5.9 4.8 0.6 0.4 0.4 0.7 51.4 0.0 70.6 2.1 2.7
T. Craig 32 16.1 4.7 3.3 0.7 0.3 0.3 0.4 47.9 33.3 62.9 1.0 2.3
M. Morris 3 8.3 3.3 0.7 2.3 1.0 0.0 0.3 66.7 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.7
J. Hernangomez 23 11.0 3.3 2.3 0.4 0.3 0.1 0.3 39.1 27.3 83.3 0.7 1.6
M. Beasley 60 9.7 3.2 1.2 0.5 0.3 0.1 0.4 40.7 33.3 69.0 0.2 1.0
D. Arthur 19 7.4 2.8 0.8 0.5 0.4 0.2 0.8 46.8 34.8 66.7 0.2 0.6
R. Jefferson 20 8.2 1.5 0.9 0.8 0.1 0.1 0.3 44.4 28.6 57.1 0.1 0.8
T. Lydon 1 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 75 241.7 109.7 44.1 25.0 7.91 4.81 14.5 47.0 37.5 76.7 10.9 33.2
Thunder
Roster
R. Westbrook
P. George
C. Anthony
S. Adams
C. Brewer
J. Grant
R. Felton
A. Roberson
A. Abrines
P. Patterson
T. Ferguson
D. Hamilton
J. Huestis
N. Collison
K. Singler
D. Johnson
P. Dozier
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
R. Westbrook 74 36.2 25.3 9.7 10.1 1.8 0.2 4.7 45.1 29.1 73.5 1.8 7.9
P. George 73 36.5 21.7 5.6 3.4 2.0 0.5 2.7 43.3 40.0 81.9 0.9 4.8
C. Anthony 72 32.2 16.2 5.8 1.3 0.6 0.6 1.3 40.6 36.0 76.4 0.8 5.0
S. Adams 70 32.7 14.1 9.1 1.1 1.2 1.1 1.6 63.1 0.0 57.0 5.1 3.9
C. Brewer 11 28.3 10.5 3.0 1.2 2.0 0.6 0.7 44.7 41.0 85.2 0.5 2.5
J. Grant 75 20.4 8.1 4.0 0.7 0.4 0.9 0.7 52.2 27.6 65.2 1.1 2.9
R. Felton 76 16.8 7.1 1.9 2.6 0.6 0.2 0.9 41.6 35.7 81.4 0.3 1.6
A. Roberson 39 26.6 5.0 4.7 1.2 1.1 0.9 0.8 53.7 22.2 31.6 1.9 2.8
A. Abrines 70 14.8 4.7 1.5 0.4 0.5 0.1 0.4 39.5 38.4 85.4 0.3 1.2
P. Patterson 76 15.7 3.8 2.4 0.7 0.6 0.3 0.4 39.7 38.1 86.0 0.4 2.0
T. Ferguson 58 12.4 2.9 0.7 0.3 0.4 0.2 0.2 40.8 31.5 90.0 0.3 0.4
D. Hamilton 5 5.2 2.4 1.0 1.4 0.2 0.0 0.4 45.5 40.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
J. Huestis 66 14.7 2.3 2.4 0.3 0.2 0.7 0.4 33.0 28.3 27.8 0.6 1.8
N. Collison 13 5.5 2.3 1.5 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.5 68.4 0.0 50.0 0.5 1.0
K. Singler 12 4.9 1.9 0.8 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.3 33.3 40.0 53.8 0.1 0.8
D. Johnson 29 5.5 1.9 1.2 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.1 56.4 0.0 55.0 0.6 0.6
P. Dozier 2 1.5 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
Total 76 241.6 107.1 44.8 21.2 8.96 5.14 13.5 45.5 35.2 71.4 12.4 32.4
