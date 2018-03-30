BKN
MIA

Heat can wrap up playoff spot by beating Nets

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 30, 2018

MIAMI -- The Miami Heat's schedule, at the moment at least, is as soft as a wet sponge ... or marshmallows ... or Drake's music.

Here's why: Starting with Thursday's win over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, the Heat (41-35) have a five-game stretch against four clubs (the Atlanta Hawks twice) that all have losing records. These are four of the five worst teams in the Eastern Conference.

Saturday's "test" will be against the Brooklyn Nets (24-51). Granted, the Nets are playing better of late, going 3-3 in their past six games, including a 111-104 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

But these are still the Nets, who are 10-26 on the road this season.

On Saturday, the Nets will face a Miami team that has won eight straight home games. A Heat victory on Saturday would clinch a playoff berth, and Miami has made the postseason 19 times in the past 29 years.

"I want the playoffs to start right away," Heat point guard Goran Dragic told the media. "But first, we need to take care of business and be professional."

The Heat seemed to be getting healthier on Thursday, welcoming back starting center Hassan Whiteside, who had missed nine games due to a hip injury. He produced eight points and seven rebounds in 19 minutes.

In addition, Miami's backup center, Bam Adebayo, returned to the rotation and produced three points in 12 minutes.

But Heat starting shooting guard Tyler Johnson sprained his right ankle in the first half. He finished with six points in 12 minutes and there was no immediate word on his availability for Saturday.

If Johnson is forced out of the lineup, the Heat can turn to several other options at shooting guard, including Wayne Ellington and Dwyane Wade. In addition, small forward Josh Richardson could slide to the guard spot.

Brooklyn's only questionable player for Saturday due to injury is reserve point guard Isaiah Whitehead, who has a wrist injury but has averaged just 11 minutes in 16 games this season.

The Nets on Wednesday started D'Angelo Russell at point guard, Allen Crabbe, DeMarre Carroll and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson on the wings and Jarrett Allen in the post.

Brooklyn's bench, currently led by Dante Cunningham, Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie and Joe Harris, has been outstanding all season. They are averaging 43.7 points, which ranks second in the NBA.

The Nets put seven players in double figures in the win over Orlando, led by Russell and LeVert with 16 points apiece. The reserves combined for 39 points.

Russell, who had a game-high 12 assists to go with his 16 points and five rebounds on Wednesday, believes Brooklyn is on the upswing.

"We're going to be in the playoffs sooner rather than later," Russell told the media after the Magic game. "It's sad that (it's taken this long to) figure things out. But the past few games, when everyone is making an effort to do what they do best, we're a good team."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
D. Russell
1 PG
G. Dragic
7 PG
31.8 Min. Per Game 31.8
17.4 Pts. Per Game 17.4
4.9 Ast. Per Game 4.9
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
41.6 Field Goal % 44.9
41.6 Three Point % 44.9
75.0 Free Throw % 80.3
away team logo
D. Russell PG 1
16.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 5.1 APG
home team logo
G. Dragic PG 7
17.4 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 4.9 APG
1234T
away team logo Nets 24-51 -----
home team logo Heat 41-35 -----
O/U 211.5, MIA -8.0
AmericanAirlines Arena Miami, Fla.
O/U 211.5, MIA -8.0
AmericanAirlines Arena Miami, Fla.
Team Stats
away team logo Nets 24-51 106.5 PPG 44.7 RPG 23.3 APG
home team logo Heat 41-35 103.3 PPG 43.1 RPG 22.8 APG
Key Players
D. Russell PG 16.0 PPG 4.0 RPG 5.1 APG 41.6 FG%
G. Dragic PG 17.4 PPG 4.0 RPG 4.9 APG 44.9 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Nets
Roster
J. Lin
D. Russell
R. Hollis-Jefferson
D. Carroll
A. Crabbe
S. Dinwiddie
C. LeVert
J. Harris
J. Allen
D. Cunningham
I. Whitehead
J. Okafor
Q. Acy
N. Stauskas
T. Mozgov
M. Doyle
J. Wiley
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Lin 1 25.0 18.0 0.0 4.0 0.0 0.0 3.0 41.7 50.0 100.0 0.0 0.0
D. Russell 41 26.1 16.0 4.0 5.1 0.7 0.4 3.0 41.6 32.7 75.0 0.7 3.3
R. Hollis-Jefferson 61 28.3 14.4 6.7 2.4 0.9 0.7 1.7 47.3 24.5 78.5 1.6 5.1
D. Carroll 70 30.0 13.7 6.7 2.0 0.8 0.4 1.4 42.0 37.2 76.7 1.5 5.2
A. Crabbe 69 29.4 12.7 4.3 1.5 0.6 0.4 1.1 39.7 36.7 84.8 0.4 3.9
S. Dinwiddie 74 28.9 12.7 3.3 6.5 0.8 0.3 1.5 38.7 32.4 82.1 0.5 2.7
C. LeVert 65 26.0 12.1 3.7 4.1 1.1 0.3 2.1 43.5 35.4 71.1 0.8 2.9
J. Harris 73 25.2 10.6 3.4 1.6 0.5 0.3 1.1 48.6 41.5 83.2 0.7 2.7
J. Allen 65 19.6 8.1 5.4 0.7 0.4 1.0 1.1 58.4 23.1 78.9 2.1 3.3
D. Cunningham 16 20.7 7.6 4.7 1.0 0.6 0.6 0.9 47.0 41.9 69.2 1.2 3.5
I. Whitehead 16 11.3 6.3 1.6 1.3 0.5 0.1 1.5 46.5 38.9 68.4 0.3 1.4
J. Okafor 25 12.4 6.0 2.8 0.4 0.1 0.6 0.7 55.0 0.0 76.0 0.6 2.2
Q. Acy 63 19.5 5.6 3.8 0.8 0.5 0.4 0.9 34.1 33.5 82.1 0.6 3.2
N. Stauskas 29 13.2 4.8 1.8 1.0 0.1 0.1 0.6 38.8 41.3 75.0 0.1 1.7
T. Mozgov 28 12.1 4.0 3.1 0.3 0.2 0.4 1.1 52.9 22.2 76.0 1.0 2.1
M. Doyle 6 10.5 3.0 1.5 0.7 0.3 0.2 0.3 28.0 15.4 66.7 0.3 1.2
J. Wiley 5 6.6 0.8 2.2 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.0 25.0 50.0 50.0 0.4 1.8
Total 75 242.0 106.5 44.7 23.3 6.12 4.48 14.1 43.9 35.4 77.5 10.0 34.7
Heat
Roster
G. Dragic
D. Waiters
H. Whiteside
J. Richardson
D. Wade
T. Johnson
K. Olynyk
W. Ellington
J. Johnson
J. Winslow
R. McGruder
J. Mickey
D. Jones Jr.
L. Babbitt
U. Haslem
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
G. Dragic 71 31.8 17.4 4.0 4.9 0.8 0.2 2.2 44.9 36.5 80.3 0.7 3.3
D. Waiters 30 30.6 14.3 2.6 3.8 0.8 0.3 2.3 39.8 30.6 73.9 0.3 2.3
H. Whiteside 48 25.7 14.1 11.7 1.0 0.8 1.7 1.8 54.7 100.0 69.4 3.2 8.5
J. Richardson 75 33.3 13.0 3.4 2.9 1.5 0.9 1.8 45.4 38.2 84.0 0.9 2.5
D. Wade 16 22.2 12.8 3.5 3.0 0.9 0.7 2.3 42.9 22.6 79.5 0.6 2.9
T. Johnson 66 28.5 11.9 3.4 2.3 0.8 0.5 1.1 43.5 37.1 81.5 0.4 2.9
K. Olynyk 70 23.7 11.5 5.6 2.7 0.9 0.5 1.9 49.9 37.4 76.5 1.2 4.5
W. Ellington 71 26.7 11.3 2.9 1.1 0.7 0.1 0.7 40.3 39.0 85.5 0.3 2.6
J. Johnson 68 26.6 10.7 5.0 3.8 1.0 0.7 1.9 50.3 31.5 68.5 0.8 4.1
J. Winslow 62 24.3 7.5 5.4 2.1 0.8 0.5 1.1 42.3 40.5 64.1 0.9 4.5
R. McGruder 14 16.9 4.9 1.8 0.8 0.5 0.1 0.2 48.3 40.7 50.0 0.6 1.2
J. Mickey 22 12.6 4.0 3.6 0.4 0.3 0.5 0.8 47.4 7.1 66.7 0.8 2.8
D. Jones Jr. 12 16.7 3.5 2.5 0.4 0.3 0.8 0.4 37.2 14.3 57.1 1.4 1.1
L. Babbitt 11 10.3 2.7 1.0 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.4 27.0 28.6 0.0 0.1 0.9
U. Haslem 13 5.1 0.5 0.7 0.4 0.0 0.1 0.1 21.4 14.3 0.0 0.2 0.5
Total 76 242.6 103.3 43.1 22.8 7.55 5.22 13.7 45.6 36.2 75.4 9.2 33.9
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores