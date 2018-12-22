NO
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The teams that produced the NBA's highest scoring game this season meet in a rematch Sunday afternoon when the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Sacramento Kings.

The Pelicans placed eight scorers in double figures in a 149-129 home win over the Kings during the first week of the season in October.

New Orleans' 149 points equaled the most scored in an NBA game this season, a figure matched by Golden State in a win at Chicago.

The Kings lost despite getting 17 or more points for five different players.

Their 129 total equaled the third most for a losing team in a regulation game this season.

The game's 278 total points were the most in a non-overtime NBA game since Phoenix won 154-130 at Golden State in March 2009.

While the first meeting produced the highest scoring game of the season, the Pelicans and Kings have made it a habit of both scoring and allowing big numbers all year.

In fact, 120 has been a magic number of sorts for each.

The Pelicans have scored 120 or more 11 times, going 8-3 in those games. They've allowed 120 or more 12 times, going 3-9.

The Kings' numbers are remarkably similar. They've also scored 120 or more 11 times, going 8-3. And they've also given up 120 or more 12 times, going 2-10.

For what it's worth, both teamsare coming off relatively low-scoring efforts.

The Pelicans ran into a LeBron James triple-double in a 112-104 road loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, coming up short despite a 30-point, 20-rebound explosion by Anthony Davis.

New Orleans suffered more than just a loss. Davis made it clear to a Yahoo Sports reporter after the game the fact that the Pelicans can offer him the most money when he becomes a free agent means nothing to him.

"I'll take legacy over money," he declared. "I want to have a legacy. All my people that look up to me, the younger kids, I want them to know about AD's legacy. Championships, the things I do in the community, being a good teammate, playing hard. All that stuff matters the most to me.

"Don't get me wrong: Money is amazing. But I think in that sense, money or legacy, I think my legacy will win that battle every time."

The Kings, meanwhile, managed a 102-99 home win over Memphis on Friday night despite their second-lowest output of the season.

Buddy Hield, who began his career with the Pelicans before going to the Kings in a trade for DeMarcus Cousins, led Sacramento with 28 points, then had some fun with recent news about his age.

Hield disclosed this week that he celebrated his 26th birthday Monday, one year more than his NBA bio had indicated.

He blamed the Pelicans' media guide when he was a rookie for misprinting his age, a number that hadn't been questioned until Hield corrected it himself this week.

Hield, who made two late free throws to ice Friday's win, was playfully asked after the game to cite his age.

"If I didn't get fouled, I would have (scored) my age," he responded to a pack of reporters. "But I made the two free throws to seal the game. So do the math."

Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
A. Davis 29 36.9 28.1 12.6 4.7 1.7 2.7 2.2 50.5 33.3 80.5 3.3 9.3
J. Holiday 33 36.8 20.6 4.3 8.8 1.8 0.8 3.8 47.1 31.8 76.1 1.2 3.2
J. Randle 32 27.9 19.3 9.4 2.7 0.6 0.6 2.5 55.4 32.1 70.4 2.4 7.1
N. Mirotic 25 30.0 17.4 9.2 1.0 0.8 0.6 1.2 45.2 34.8 84.1 1.6 7.6
E. Moore 30 29.8 13.5 2.4 2.2 0.7 0.2 1.2 48.7 42.5 70.7 0.8 1.6
E. Payton 6 25.3 9.7 5.2 5.3 0.8 0.2 2.0 47.1 42.9 63.6 1.2 4.0
D. Miller 29 22.1 6.8 1.4 1.7 0.7 0.2 0.7 41.1 38.3 82.4 0.2 1.2
T. Frazier 24 19.8 4.3 2.8 4.5 0.5 0.0 1.4 43.2 36.6 76.5 0.8 2.0
F. Jackson 19 12.2 4.2 0.7 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.6 38.2 35.5 68.8 0.1 0.6
S. Hill 21 22.0 4.2 3.4 1.3 0.7 0.3 0.8 39.5 33.3 64.3 0.9 2.5
J. Okafor 15 6.4 4.1 1.9 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.5 54.3 0.0 73.3 1.0 0.9
W. Johnson 22 16.4 4.1 2.5 0.7 0.5 0.3 0.6 41.3 41.3 83.3 0.5 2.0
I. Clark 25 14.1 3.9 1.5 1.3 0.2 0.1 0.8 35.2 28.6 90.0 0.2 1.4
C. Diallo 25 9.8 3.6 3.6 0.4 0.4 0.5 0.7 56.9 0.0 80.0 0.9 2.7
A. Harrison 6 6.3 1.5 0.8 1.2 0.0 0.0 0.3 25.0 20.0 50.0 0.3 0.5
K. Williams 9 5.4 1.2 1.1 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.2 35.7 33.3 0.0 0.2 0.9
Total 33 240.0 116.3 47.4 27.2 7.61 5.58 14.8 47.6 35.2 76.4 11.5 35.8
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Hield 32 31.0 20.1 5.1 2.4 0.5 0.4 1.9 47.5 43.5 85.7 1.1 4.0
D. Fox 32 31.8 18.1 3.5 7.4 1.6 0.6 3.2 47.8 40.6 72.1 0.6 2.9
B. Bogdanovic 20 26.9 14.7 3.3 3.7 0.7 0.1 1.3 43.0 35.7 80.8 0.5 2.9
W. Cauley-Stein 32 28.3 13.7 8.3 2.5 1.2 0.5 1.3 54.2 100.0 52.7 2.3 6.1
M. Bagley III 26 23.1 12.7 6.1 0.9 0.4 1.0 1.6 53.6 34.6 68.3 2.4 3.7
N. Bjelica 32 24.3 11.1 5.8 1.9 0.8 0.8 1.5 52.1 45.6 76.2 1.4 4.4
I. Shumpert 25 25.6 9.3 3.0 1.8 1.2 0.3 0.8 42.4 37.7 85.7 0.4 2.6
J. Jackson 31 20.9 7.0 2.6 1.4 0.4 0.2 0.4 45.5 35.9 75.0 0.4 2.3
T. Williams 18 15.9 5.7 3.1 0.6 0.6 0.4 0.4 46.0 34.1 60.0 0.5 2.6
Y. Ferrell 22 13.1 5.5 1.4 1.6 0.4 0.1 0.5 40.8 34.9 92.0 0.1 1.3
H. Giles 21 10.0 5.3 2.7 1.2 0.6 0.2 1.1 47.6 0.0 52.0 1.0 1.8
F. Mason III 26 13.5 5.2 1.4 2.9 0.5 0.1 1.0 39.3 19.0 71.4 0.2 1.2
K. Koufos 18 15.2 3.9 5.5 1.1 0.6 0.5 0.6 45.9 0.0 42.9 1.4 4.1
S. Labissiere 9 9.4 3.2 1.9 0.4 0.2 0.2 0.7 40.0 30.0 54.5 0.1 1.8
B. McLemore 10 7.1 2.2 0.7 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.1 20.7 31.6 66.7 0.1 0.6
Total 32 240.0 114.9 44.1 25.5 8.16 4.56 13.7 47.4 38.5 70.5 10.2 33.8
