Rivers will play as Rockets host Thunder

  • Dec 25, 2018

HOUSTON -- Despite positive results from their first victory without guard Chris Paul, Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey acted with haste in patching the hole on his roster that could undermine advancement toward securing a playoff bid in the competitive Western Conference.

The Rockets on Monday announced the signing of free agent guard Austin Rivers, recently released by the Phoenix Suns following a trade that sent Rivers westward from Washington. Rivers, in his seventh season, has averaged 9.3 points and 2.4 assists over 437 career games with New Orleans, the Los Angeles Clippers, and the Wizards. Rivers posted career-best marks in points (15.1), assists (4.0), rebounds (2.4), and steals (1.2) last season with the Clippers.

With Paul expected to be sidelined between 2-4 weeks with a Grade-2 left hamstring strain, the Rockets opted not to roll the dice by increasing the workload on guards James Harden and Eric Gordon. Guard Brandon Knight recently returned from a knee injury that cost him almost two full seasons, but in averaging 14.9 minutes over the previous two games, it became clear that Knight isn't ready for such heavy minutes. That led Morey and the Rockets to Rivers.

"He can give us stuff, especially with Chris out, another ball handler, scorer," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said. "A guy that attacks, can play defense -- he's a good NBA player. It makes us deeper and it keeps us from having Eric to play too many minutes and different guys. Another good body. A lot of positive stuff."

Rivers will play on Tuesday when the Rockets (17-15) host the Oklahoma City Thunder (21-11) at Toyota Center. Houston has produced the fourth-best offensive rating (112.1) in the league this month and improved to 7-4 in December with a 108-101 home victory over the San Antonio Spurs last Saturday, their first victory in six games this season with Paul sidelined.

Rivers and Paul were teammates for three seasons in Los Angeles, and rumors abounded about their supposedly frosty relationship. Rivers was quick to dismiss those allegations prior to his first practice with the Rockets on Monday.

"I had no problems with Chris," Rivers said. "Obviously if I had a problem with Chris I wouldn't be here. Chris has a huge input on this team as he should; he's a Hall of Fame point guard. Obviously, if that was that serious I wouldn't be here. That just goes to show you that it's not real.

"That'll be quickly put to bed."

Stability and success have been companions for the Thunder, winners of 9 of 13 with two of those four losses coming by just two points. In the second game of a back-to-back, the Thunder fell 114-112 to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Sunday. Still, third-seeded Oklahoma City possesses the best point differential (6.4) and net rating (6.1) of all teams in the West.

Those margins have been built but the league's second-best defense (102.0 rating) and by prowess on the glass. Oklahoma City ranks fourth in rebounding percentage (52.0) and, especially concerning for the Rockets, first overall in offensive rebounding rate (31.4). Houston is 29th in defensive rebounding percentage (69.4) this season, ahead of only the Wizards.

"That's the game," Harden said. "Obviously, we know how really good they are defensively but rebounding (will be decisive)."

Key Players
R. Westbrook
0 PG
J. Harden
13 SG
36.6 Min. Per Game 36.6
32.0 Pts. Per Game 32.0
8.4 Ast. Per Game 8.4
5.7 Reb. Per Game 5.7
42.7 Field Goal % 44.6
42.7 Three Point % 44.6
60.5 Free Throw % 85.0
away team logo
R. Westbrook PG 0
20.2 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 10.3 APG
home team logo
J. Harden SG 13
32.0 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 8.4 APG
1234T
away team logo Thunder 21-11 -----
home team logo Rockets 17-15 -----
HOU +1.5, O/U 221.5
Toyota Center Houston, Texas
Team Stats
away team logo Thunder 21-11 112.0 PPG 48.6 RPG 22.6 APG
home team logo Rockets 17-15 109.2 PPG 41.3 RPG 21.4 APG
Key Players
R. Westbrook PG 20.2 PPG 10.8 RPG 10.3 APG 42.7 FG%
J. Harden SG 32.0 PPG 5.7 RPG 8.4 APG 44.6 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Thunder
Roster
P. George
R. Westbrook
D. Schroder
S. Adams
J. Grant
H. Diallo
A. Abrines
N. Noel
R. Felton
T. Ferguson
P. Patterson
D. Burton
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
A. Nader
T. Davis
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
P. George 32 35.3 26.2 8.2 4.4 2.2 0.7 2.8 45.4 38.8 83.8 1.4 6.8
R. Westbrook 24 34.1 20.2 10.8 10.3 2.6 0.2 4.5 42.7 24.3 60.5 1.4 9.4
D. Schroder 31 29.1 16.2 3.8 4.5 1.0 0.2 2.9 42.1 33.6 85.1 0.5 3.4
S. Adams 31 33.5 16.1 10.0 1.5 1.4 0.9 1.6 59.1 0.0 55.0 5.0 5.0
J. Grant 32 30.8 12.3 4.7 1.0 0.7 1.3 0.9 52.7 37.4 64.9 0.9 3.8
H. Diallo 26 12.7 5.6 2.5 0.4 0.6 0.3 0.6 49.1 22.2 67.5 1.0 1.5
A. Abrines 29 19.8 5.6 1.6 0.7 0.6 0.2 0.5 35.9 32.3 92.3 0.2 1.4
N. Noel 31 14.1 5.0 4.8 0.5 0.9 1.4 0.7 57.1 0.0 73.0 1.9 3.0
R. Felton 13 11.0 4.8 1.5 1.8 0.5 0.3 0.8 35.2 17.9 88.9 0.2 1.3
T. Ferguson 26 20.9 4.4 1.7 0.7 0.5 0.1 0.6 38.5 30.8 71.4 0.6 1.2
P. Patterson 32 15.2 4.0 2.5 0.6 0.4 0.3 0.3 33.3 30.1 60.9 0.7 1.8
D. Burton 15 8.7 3.3 1.1 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.5 43.5 30.8 83.3 0.1 1.0
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 17 6.9 2.1 1.0 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.3 31.7 23.8 66.7 0.2 0.8
A. Nader 14 3.1 1.1 0.9 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.4 53.8 0.0 100.0 0.1 0.9
T. Davis 1 1.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0
Total 32 240.0 112.0 48.6 22.6 10.34 5.66 14.7 45.7 32.7 70.5 12.9 35.7
Rockets
Roster
J. Harden
C. Capela
C. Paul
E. Gordon
C. Anthony
P. Tucker
J. Ennis III
G. Green
D. House Jr.
Nene
M. Carter-Williams
G. Clark
V. Edwards
I. Hartenstein
Z. Qi
M. Chriss
B. Knight
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Harden 29 36.6 32.0 5.7 8.4 2.1 0.5 5.3 44.6 37.9 85.0 0.6 5.0
C. Capela 32 33.7 17.1 12.1 1.5 0.6 2.0 1.7 63.9 0.0 57.5 4.8 7.3
C. Paul 26 33.2 15.6 4.0 8.0 2.1 0.3 3.0 41.5 35.3 81.3 0.6 3.4
E. Gordon 29 33.1 15.3 2.3 2.0 0.5 0.5 1.3 37.0 30.2 78.4 0.4 1.9
C. Anthony 10 29.4 13.4 5.4 0.5 0.4 0.7 0.8 40.5 32.8 68.2 0.9 4.5
P. Tucker 32 34.9 8.2 6.5 1.1 1.1 0.3 0.9 43.1 41.4 63.2 1.5 5.0
J. Ennis III 23 25.2 8.0 2.7 0.6 0.9 0.4 0.6 48.9 36.3 71.0 1.0 1.8
G. Green 28 18.4 7.6 2.5 0.4 0.3 0.2 0.7 40.9 34.9 83.3 0.5 2.0
D. House Jr. 14 21.1 7.4 2.9 0.6 0.4 0.1 0.7 42.7 28.0 75.8 0.7 2.2
Nene 10 14.6 4.5 3.4 0.7 0.4 0.4 0.3 50.0 0.0 81.8 1.0 2.4
M. Carter-Williams 16 9.1 4.3 0.8 1.3 0.6 0.4 0.6 41.0 36.8 46.2 0.2 0.6
G. Clark 24 16.0 3.3 2.8 0.5 0.4 0.7 0.1 30.6 28.2 100.0 0.6 2.3
V. Edwards 1 4.0 3.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 50.0 0.0 1.0 0.0
I. Hartenstein 22 8.1 2.1 1.6 0.5 0.2 0.4 0.6 50.0 40.0 78.6 0.8 0.8
Z. Qi 1 1.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
M. Chriss 10 5.7 1.9 1.1 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.5 36.4 10.0 66.7 0.3 0.8
B. Knight 6 8.5 1.3 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.3 15.0 13.3 0.0 0.2 0.3
Total 32 241.6 109.2 41.3 21.4 7.88 5.34 13.6 44.7 34.5 76.1 10.9 30.4
