The Philadelphia 76ers extended their home winning streak against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.

Now the Wizards get an immediate chance to return the favor.

The 76ers routed the visiting Wizards 132-115 on Tuesday night, and the same teams will be it back in Washington on Wednesday night.

Philadelphia, which led by as many as 31 points, has won six straight at home against Washington, but the Wizards have taken eight straight when the 76ers come to D.C.

Sixers rookie Landry Shamet made eight 3-pointers and scored 29 points, both career highs, and Joel Embiid had 20 points and 10 rebounds in the Tuesday win. Shamet's shooting helped the 76ers win without shooting guard JJ Redick, who was sidelined due to lower-back soreness.

The 21-year-old guard shot 8-for-15 from the field, including 8-for-14 from 3-point range. Fifteen of Shamet's points came in the third quarter, when he was 4-for-4 on threes.

"It's just everything is coming to you, not forcing anything or trying to get looks off it," Shamet said, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. "It just happens. That might not be the answer you're looking for, but it's just simple, and it just comes in the flow of everything."

Philadelphia improved to an NBA-best 18-3 at home. Overall, the 76ers have won four straight and are 7-3 in their last 10.

Jimmy Butler returned Tuesday after missing the previous two games with an upper respiratory infection and scored 20 points on 8-of-9 shooting. Philadelphia hit 55.7 percent from the field (49 of 88).

Bradley Beal scored 28 points for the Wizards, who continued their trend of following impressive wins with bad losses, as they were coming off a 116-98 victory Sunday at Oklahoma City.

"A little bit. A lot a bit," Beal told NBCWashington.com of the further frustration that comes with such setbacks. "We definitely got to put together a nice little streak. It does us no justice to beat a nice team like OKC, a really good team at that, atop the West and then play a top team in the East and lay an egg."

The Wizards, playing without forward Markieff Morris (neck, out six weeks), got 15 points from Jeff Green. They fell to 3-3 without injured point guard John Wall and 5-18 on the road.

Washington has won four of its past five at home, and the 76ers have won three of their past four road games.

"Guarding the 3-point line," Sixers coach Brett Brown said, according to the Inquirer, regarding what he will stress with his team about Wednesday night's game. "I can go on in a bunch of different ways. But when you say what's most important to me, it's that."

The Wizards shot 43.8 percent (14 of 32) from 3-point range Tuesday night while the 76ers hit 51.5 percent (17 of 33) from long distance.

The Tuesday game marked the halfway point of the season for Washington, which sits in 11th place in the East at 16-25, 3 1/2 games behind the eighth and final playoff position. The Wizards play five of their next six games at home, where they are 11-7.

"We have to be a lot better (Wednesday)," Beal told NBCSportsWashington.com. "We have to make sure the message is sent and that we continue to take each game and try to win as best we can."

