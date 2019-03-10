The Sacramento Kings will look to keep their slim playoff hopes alive and further damage the Washington Wizards' chances when the teams meet Monday night at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C..

Sacramento (33-32), chasing San Antonio for the eighth spot in the Western Conference, opened a four-game road trip with a 102-94 win against the New York Knicks on Saturday.

De'Aaron Fox scored 12 points in the final six minutes after the Kings had surrendered a 12-point lead.

Fox finished with 30 points and eight assists, and Buddy Hield added 19 points for the Kings.

"De'Aaron Fox was terrific for us," Kings coach Dave Joerger told the Sacramento Bee. "He came out and was very aggressive."

Fox finished 11-of-17 (64.7 percent) from the field, including 5-for-5 in the fourth quarter.

New York rallied to lead 89-87 midway through the fourth, but Fox made five of Sacramento's final six baskets, including a pair of three-point plays.

"Big time," Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (12 rebounds) told the Bee regarding Fox. "That's what you ask for in a point guard. ... I felt like he did what he was supposed to do."

Washington (27-39) limps home after dropping back-to-backs on the road, including Saturday's 135-130 overtime loss in Minnesota. On Friday night, the Wizards lost by a point in Charlotte.

Bradley Beal forced overtime in Minnesota with a 3-pointer to beat the buzzer off an inbounds play with 1.8 seconds remaining.

Beal led Washington with 36 points and Trevor Ariza added 27. Bobby Portis had 21 points for his ninth 20-point game of the season and third in his last four games.

Beal finished just shy of a triple-double, getting 10 rebounds and nine assists after shooting 4-for-21 in Friday's loss. He and point guard Tomas Satoransky combined for 20 of the team's 31 assists.

The Wizards were outrebounded 56-50 and the Timberwolves grabbed four offensive boards in overtime.

"Late in the game, we had opportunities to get those rebounds and we didn't," Ariza told the Washington Post. "Difference in the game."

The Wizards also committed 18 turnovers and were outscored 14-9 in overtime even though Minnesota center Karl-Anthony Towns missed the extra period with a right knee injury. Derrick Rose score 29 points off the bench for Minnesota.

"Derrick played well. He seemed like he made all his tough shots, acrobatic layups and midrange game," Wizards coach Scott Brooks told the Post. "But it was offensive rebounds and the turnovers. It cost us again. 1/8Friday 3/8 night, the same thing. We've got to rebound."

Washington is second to last in the league in rebounding differential (-5.9).

The Wizards have played better in the second of back-to-backs, falling to 8-4 in the second game. They are 2-10 in the opener of back-to-backs.

Washington remains in 11th place as the Wizards begin a five-game homestand that includes two games against teams they're chasing (Charlotte and Orlando).

The Wizards are 19-12 at home while the Kings are 13-18 on the road.

The Kings defeated the visiting Wizards 116-112 in October. Nemanja Bjelica had 26 points for the Kings and Hield added 22. John Wall scored 26 for Washington.

--Field Level Media

