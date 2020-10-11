LAL
MIA

1st Quarter
LAL Lakers
MIA Heat

Time Team Play Score
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
1234T
away team logo 1 Lakers 3-2 -----
home team logo 5 Heat 2-3 -----
Game 6
LAL leads 3-2
ESPN Wide World of Sports Arena Reunion, FL
Game 6
LAL leads 3-2
ESPN Wide World of Sports Arena Reunion, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Lakers 3-2 113.2 PPG 44.0 RPG 25.8 APG
home team logo Heat 2-3 110.9 PPG 41.4 RPG 24.9 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Lakers
Roster
A. Davis
L. James
K. Caldwell-Pope
K. Kuzma
R. Rondo
D. Green
T. Horton-Tucker
A. Caruso
M. Morris
D. Howard
J. McGee
Q. Cook
J. Smith
D. Waiters
J. Dudley
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
A. Davis 20 36.7 28.2 9.5 3.5 1.25 1.40 2.5 57.9 40.4 83.7 2.6 6.9
L. James 20 36.0 27.6 10.6 8.7 1.25 0.90 4.2 55.5 37.7 73.3 1.3 9.4
K. Caldwell-Pope 20 28.8 10.4 2.1 1.4 1.00 0.20 0.7 41.5 38.4 79.2 0.4 1.8
K. Kuzma 20 23.1 10.4 3.2 0.9 0.30 0.35 1.0 43.4 32.1 78.4 0.9 2.3
R. Rondo 15 24.3 8.3 4.3 6.7 1.40 0.13 2.0 42.7 37.0 68.4 0.9 3.5
D. Green 20 25.0 7.8 3.1 1.3 1.00 0.75 0.6 34.4 33.3 66.7 1.2 1.9
T. Horton-Tucker 2 8.5 7.0 2.5 0.0 1.00 0.00 0.0 50.0 40.0 0.0 0 2.5
A. Caruso 20 23.9 6.7 2.3 2.7 1.10 0.55 1.5 43.4 28.8 80.0 0.7 1.6
M. Morris 20 18.5 6.1 3.1 1.0 0.30 0.15 0.9 45.7 41.8 77.8 0.6 2.6
D. Howard 17 16.5 5.9 4.9 0.5 0.47 0.47 0.9 67.9 0.0 55.6 1.9 3
J. McGee 14 9.6 2.9 3.1 0.5 0.14 0.71 0.6 62.5 0.0 50.0 1.1 2
Q. Cook 5 4.6 2.6 0.2 1.0 0.00 0.00 0.2 55.6 66.7 100.0 0 0.2
J. Smith 10 7.5 2.0 0.3 0.3 0.20 0.00 0.7 26.9 27.3 0.0 0 0.3
D. Waiters 5 7.6 2.0 0.4 0.4 0.20 0.20 0.2 33.3 0.0 100.0 0 0.4
J. Dudley 7 4.1 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.57 0.14 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0.3
Total 20 0.0 113.2 44.0 25.8 8.20 5.40 14.6 48.9 35.6 76.1 10.5 33.5
Heat
Roster
J. Butler
G. Dragic
B. Adebayo
T. Herro
J. Crowder
D. Robinson
K. Olynyk
K. Nunn
M. Leonard
A. Iguodala
D. Jones Jr.
S. Hill
G. Vincent
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Butler 20 38.1 22.8 6.5 6.0 2.05 0.65 2.9 48.8 34.1 86.7 2.2 4.3
G. Dragic 16 33.4 19.9 4.0 4.6 1.00 0.13 2.4 45.0 35.9 81.4 0.8 3.3
B. Adebayo 18 35.8 17.4 10.3 4.4 1.06 0.78 2.5 55.6 0.0 80.2 2.6 7.8
T. Herro 20 33.8 16.4 5.2 3.7 0.35 0.10 1.9 43.8 37.3 87.0 0.4 4.9
J. Crowder 20 31.6 12.0 5.7 1.9 0.65 0.60 0.8 40.6 34.6 76.9 0.5 5.2
D. Robinson 20 28.3 11.8 2.9 1.8 0.70 0.30 0.7 42.9 39.6 86.5 0.3 2.6
K. Olynyk 16 15.3 7.6 4.5 1.2 0.25 0.44 0.8 46.6 33.3 82.1 0.6 3.9
K. Nunn 14 16.1 6.0 2.1 1.4 0.21 0.21 0.7 39.3 25.6 100.0 0.2 1.9
M. Leonard 3 10.3 4.7 0.3 1.0 0.33 0.00 0.0 62.5 50.0 100.0 0 0.3
A. Iguodala 20 20.0 4.0 2.7 1.6 0.85 0.65 0.7 47.6 37.8 71.4 0.6 2.1
D. Jones Jr. 14 6.8 1.6 0.9 0.5 0.43 0.36 0.1 47.1 44.4 40.0 0.4 0.4
S. Hill 6 6.5 1.2 1.2 0.3 0.00 0.00 0.0 42.9 20.0 0.0 0.2 1
G. Vincent 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
Total 20 0.0 110.9 41.4 24.9 7.05 3.85 12.3 46.0 35.9 83.5 7.7 33.7
