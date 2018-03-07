UTA
Gobert lifts Jazz over Pacers; Utah 15-2 over past 17 games

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 07, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) The Utah Jazz are doing everything they can to crash the crowded Western Conference playoff picture.

Rudy Gobert had 23 points and 14 rebounds, Donovan Mitchell finished with 20 points and six assists, and Utah crept closer to a possible playoff berth with a 104-84 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

The Jazz were 17-26 after losing to the Pacers on Jan. 15, but they've gone 18-4 since to reach 35-30. They were a half-game behind Denver for the eighth seed before the Nuggets hosted Cleveland later Wednesday.

''We just play for one another,'' Gobert said. ''Everyone is on the same page. Everyone wants to win, and you can feel that. There's a focus in the locker room. It's great.''

And it's evident - especially on the road. After starting the season 5-19 in contests away from Salt Lake City, the Jazz have won nine straight road games.

Ricky Rubio finished with 18 points and seven assists for Utah, and reserve Jae Crowder added 16 points. Joe Ingles had 11 points and 10 assists.

After falling behind early, Utah outscored Indiana 28-12 over the final eight minutes of the first quarter and led 54-44 at halftime. Indiana pulled within single digits a couple of times in the third, but Utah was too much on a night when the Pacers shot 38.6 percent from the floor.

Indiana had two small runs where they used a fast-paced offense to push the ball up the floor, but the Jazz were prepared and countered with tremendous transition defense.

''We followed the game plan and tried to get back on defense because they are a good team in transition,'' Rubio said. ''We wanted to play 5-on-5 as much as possible. We are learning how to be good as a team. When things go wrong, we talk and figure things out, especially on the road.''

Utah's offense was sound. The Jazz shot 51 percent from the floor and had 30 assists on 51 baskets, while Indiana had just 12 assists.

The lone bright spot for Indiana on offense was Myles Turner, who finished with 24 points. Bojan Bogdanovic and Victor Oladipo each scored 13 points, and Cory Joseph had 12 points and six rebounds.

Utah's win snapped a three-game winning streak for Indiana as well as a three-game home winning streak for the Pacers.

''(Utah is) a good defensive team, and we didn't get anything,'' Pacers coach Nate McMillan said. ''I don't think we got clear looks. They established their tempo and the game (was played) at their tempo. We could not get any stops on defense all night long.''

LOUISVILLE LOVERS

Standout rookie Mitchell was met by a large crowd of University of Louisville fans near the tunnel as he walked off the floor.

TOUGH ROAD AHEAD

At 37-28, Indiana is far ahead of where many expected the team to be in March. While the Pacers are almost locked into the Eastern Conference playoff picture, their seeding is less certain. The Pacers are on Cleveland's heels for the third playoff spot, but after a matchup with Atlanta on Friday night, Indiana's next four games will be against current Eastern Conference playoff teams, with two of those contests on the road.

TIP-INS

Indiana: Bogdanovic has scored in double figures in 14 straight games. It is the longest such streak of his career. ... Indiana is 11-11 against the Western Conference.

Utah: Joe Ingles recorded the first double-double of his NBA career with 11 points and 10 rebounds. ... This was Utah's 21st win of the season against teams above .500. The Jazz have now won two of the last three games at Indiana.

UP NEXT

Utah: Visits Memphis on Friday night.

Indiana: Hosts Atlanta on Friday night.

---

More AP basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Key Players
D. Mitchell
45 SG
V. Oladipo
4 SG
34.4 Min. Per Game 34.4
24.0 Pts. Per Game 24.0
4.2 Ast. Per Game 4.2
5.4 Reb. Per Game 5.4
43.8 Field Goal % 47.4
43.8 Three Point % 47.6
83.8 Free Throw % 80.1
  Lost ball turnover on Joe Young, stolen by Raul Neto 0:08
+ 3 Jonas Jerebko made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Raul Neto 0:20
  Out of bounds turnover on Joe Young 0:35
  Defensive rebound by Alex Poythress 0:41
  Jonas Jerebko missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:45
+ 3 Alex Poythress made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Young 0:59
  Defensive rebound by TJ Leaf 1:10
  Royce O'Neale missed floating jump shot 1:10
  Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale 1:13
  Trevor Booker missed layup, blocked by Ekpe Udoh 1:15
  Personal foul on Donovan Mitchell 1:24
Team Stats
Points 104 84
Field Goals 41-80 (51.3%) 34-88 (38.6%)
3-Pointers 11-31 (35.5%) 3-23 (13.0%)
Free Throws 11-16 (68.8%) 13-17 (76.5%)
Total Rebounds 50 52
Offensive 7 14
Defensive 35 31
Team 8 7
Assists 30 12
Steals 9 9
Blocks 5 4
Turnovers 12 12
Fouls 18 17
Technicals 1 1
R. Rubio PG 3
18 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST
V. Oladipo SG 4
13 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Jazz 35-30 32222525104
home team logo Pacers 37-28 2024251584
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
away team logo Jazz 35-30 102.7 PPG 42.4 RPG 21.4 APG
home team logo Pacers 37-28 106.4 PPG 42.3 RPG 22.2 APG
R. Gobert C 13.3 PPG 10.4 RPG 1.4 APG 61.2 FG%
M. Turner C 13.2 PPG 6.9 RPG 1.5 APG 49.0 FG%
Top Scorers
R. Gobert C 23 PTS 14 REB 0 AST
M. Turner C 24 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
51.3 FG% 38.6
35.5 3PT FG% 13.0
68.8 FT% 76.5
Jazz
Starters
R. Gobert
D. Mitchell
R. Rubio
J. Ingles
D. Favors
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Gobert 38 23 14 0 1 1 2 3 10/14 0/0 3/4 3 11 37 +15
D. Mitchell 36 20 3 6 1 0 6 3 6/15 4/10 4/5 1 2 30 +3
R. Rubio 33 18 6 7 3 0 2 4 8/18 1/4 1/2 2 4 39 0
J. Ingles 34 11 4 10 1 0 1 3 4/8 2/5 1/2 0 4 35 +22
D. Favors 25 7 7 1 0 2 0 1 3/6 1/3 0/0 1 6 18 +5
Bench
J. Crowder
J. Jerebko
R. O'Neale
E. Udoh
R. Neto
T. Bradley
T. Sefolosha
A. Burks
G. Niang
E. McCree
D. Exum
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Crowder 28 16 4 2 0 0 0 2 7/13 2/6 0/0 0 4 24 +17
J. Jerebko 12 5 1 1 1 1 0 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 0 1 10 +17
R. O'Neale 19 4 2 0 1 0 1 0 1/2 0/0 2/3 0 2 6 +6
E. Udoh 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 1 0
R. Neto 8 0 1 3 1 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 8 +15
T. Bradley 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
T. Sefolosha - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Burks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Niang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. McCree - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Exum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 104 42 30 9 5 12 18 41/80 11/31 11/16 7 35 208 +100
Pacers
Starters
M. Turner
B. Bogdanovic
V. Oladipo
C. Joseph
T. Young
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Turner 30 24 4 1 0 3 1 1 10/14 1/4 3/4 2 2 32 +2
B. Bogdanovic 32 13 4 1 2 0 1 1 4/10 0/4 5/6 0 4 20 -12
V. Oladipo 33 13 3 7 5 1 3 4 6/19 0/3 1/2 0 3 33 -2
C. Joseph 37 12 6 1 0 0 0 1 4/11 1/3 3/4 1 5 20 -10
T. Young 30 7 8 0 0 0 1 2 3/9 0/3 1/1 4 4 14 0
Bench
D. Sabonis
A. Poythress
T. Booker
G. Robinson III
L. Stephenson
J. Young
T. Leaf
D. Collison
E. Sumner
I. Anigbogu
B. Moore
A. Jefferson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Sabonis 18 8 9 1 0 0 0 4 4/10 0/0 0/0 2 7 19 -26
A. Poythress 3 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 2 6 0
T. Booker 13 2 2 0 0 0 1 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 0 3 -16
G. Robinson III 12 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0 3 -7
L. Stephenson 13 0 1 0 0 0 3 1 0/5 0/2 0/0 1 0 -2 -19
J. Young 10 0 3 1 1 0 2 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 2 4 -10
T. Leaf 3 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 2 0
D. Collison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Sumner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Anigbogu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 84 45 12 9 4 12 17 34/88 3/23 13/17 14 31 154 -100
NBA Scores