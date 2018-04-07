OKC
HOU

No Text

Westbrook and George help Thunder over Rockets 108-102

  • STATS AP
  • Apr 07, 2018

HOUSTON (AP) Russell Westbrook and Paul George each scored 24 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder used a timely fourth-quarter run to pull away for a 108-102 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night.

The Thunder were down one with about seven minutes left before scoring the next 11 points.

Oklahoma City is vying with several teams for the final playoff spots in the loaded Western Conference. The victory gives the Thunder a 2-1 win in the season series and snaps the Rockets' 20-game home winning streak.

James Harden had 26 points for Houston, and Chris Paul added 17.

Paul hit a step-back jumper and Gerald Green scored to give the Rockets a 92-91 lead with 7:09 left. But Westbrook scored five quick points to start an 11-0 run by Oklahoma City that made it 102-92 with about four minutes remaining.

Houston went scoreless for more than four minutes, missing seven shots and committing three turnovers as Oklahoma City pulled away. The Thunder also blocked three shots in that span.

The Rockets scored five straight points with less than a minute left to get within five, but George made two free throws to help secure the win.

Carmelo Anthony scored 22 points for Oklahoma City, including three of the Thunder's 10 3-pointers.

The Thunder led by as many as 11 in the first half, but Houston used a 5-1 spurt take a 62-61 lead at halftime.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Westbrook also had 10 assists. ... Oklahoma City had five blocked shots, including two from Jerami Grant. ... Steven Adams added 12 points.

Rockets: Paul received a technical foul in the second quarter after arguing after being called for an offensive foul. ... Ryan Anderson missed his second straight game with a sprained left ankle. ... Eric Gordon also sat out for the second straight game with a sore left ankle.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Visit Heat on Monday night.

Rockets: Visit Lakers on Tuesday night.

Key Players
R. Westbrook
0 PG
J. Harden
13 SG
35.5 Min. Per Game 35.5
30.6 Pts. Per Game 30.6
8.7 Ast. Per Game 8.7
5.4 Reb. Per Game 5.4
45.1 Field Goal % 45.0
45.2 Three Point % 45.0
73.6 Free Throw % 85.7
  Lost ball turnover on James Harden, stolen by Russell Westbrook 0:12
  Personal foul on Russell Westbrook 0:13
+ 1 Alex Abrines made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:16
  Team rebound 0:16
  Alex Abrines missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:16
  Paul George missed free throw 0:16
  Team rebound 0:16
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul 0:16
  Personal foul on James Harden 0:16
+ 2 Trevor Ariza made driving dunk, assist by P.J. Tucker 0:20
  Offensive rebound by P.J. Tucker 0:22
Team Stats
Points 108 102
Field Goals 36-91 (39.6%) 36-76 (47.4%)
3-Pointers 10-33 (30.3%) 14-37 (37.8%)
Free Throws 26-33 (78.8%) 16-23 (69.6%)
Total Rebounds 57 52
Offensive 15 6
Defensive 27 35
Team 15 11
Assists 21 23
Steals 11 7
Blocks 5 6
Turnovers 11 17
Fouls 20 24
Technicals 0 3
away team logo
R. Westbrook PG 0
24 PTS, 7 REB, 10 AST
home team logo
J. Harden SG 13
26 PTS, 4 REB, 9 AST
1234T
away team logo Thunder 46-34 36251928108
home team logo Rockets 64-16 30322119102
O/U 220.5, HOU -4.5
Toyota Center Houston, TX
O/U 220.5, HOU -4.5
Toyota Center Houston, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Thunder 46-34 107.4 PPG 45.1 RPG 21.2 APG
home team logo Rockets 64-16 112.9 PPG 43.5 RPG 21.7 APG
Key Players
R. Westbrook PG 25.6 PPG 9.9 RPG 10.1 APG 45.2 FG%
J. Harden SG 30.6 PPG 5.4 RPG 8.7 APG 45.0 FG%
Top Scorers
R. Westbrook PG 24 PTS 7 REB 10 AST
J. Harden SG 26 PTS 4 REB 9 AST
39.6 FG% 47.4
30.3 3PT FG% 37.8
78.8 FT% 69.6
Thunder
Starters
R. Westbrook
P. George
C. Anthony
S. Adams
C. Brewer
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Westbrook 37 24 7 10 4 1 4 4 10/28 1/3 3/5 5 2 52 +3
P. George 40 24 6 4 2 0 5 4 6/17 3/7 9/10 1 5 35 +3
C. Anthony 34 22 6 1 0 1 1 0 7/14 3/6 5/6 2 4 30 -7
S. Adams 28 12 8 3 1 0 0 1 5/7 0/0 2/3 3 5 27 -4
C. Brewer 23 6 2 1 1 0 0 3 2/8 2/7 0/0 0 2 11 -5
Rockets
NBA Scores