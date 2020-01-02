How to watch Timberwolves vs. Warriors: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Timberwolves vs. Warriors basketball game
Who's Playing
Golden State @ Minnesota
Current Records: Golden State 9-26; Minnesota 12-21
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.55 points per matchup in their matchup on Thursday. They are getting right back to it as they host the Golden State Warriors at 8 p.m. ET at Target Center. These two teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.
The Timberwolves needed just a quick three to secure the win on Wednesday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 106-104 to the Milwaukee Bucks. PG Shabazz Napier (22 points) was the top scorer for Minnesota.
Speaking of close games: Golden State fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. Golden State lost to San Antonio 117-113. Golden State's defeat came about despite a quality game from SG Alec Burks, who had 28 points.
Minnesota came up short against Golden State the last time the two teams met in last December, falling 113-104. A big part of the Timberwolves' success was SF Andrew Wiggins, so the Warriors will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Fox Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.50
Odds
The Timberwolves are a 3.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 222
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Minnesota.
- Dec 23, 2019 - Golden State 113 vs. Minnesota 104
- Nov 08, 2019 - Minnesota 125 vs. Golden State 119
- Mar 29, 2019 - Minnesota 131 vs. Golden State 130
- Mar 19, 2019 - Golden State 117 vs. Minnesota 107
- Dec 10, 2018 - Golden State 116 vs. Minnesota 108
- Nov 02, 2018 - Golden State 116 vs. Minnesota 99
- Mar 11, 2018 - Minnesota 109 vs. Golden State 103
- Jan 25, 2018 - Golden State 126 vs. Minnesota 113
- Nov 08, 2017 - Golden State 125 vs. Minnesota 101
- Apr 04, 2017 - Golden State 121 vs. Minnesota 107
- Mar 10, 2017 - Minnesota 103 vs. Golden State 102
- Dec 11, 2016 - Golden State 116 vs. Minnesota 108
- Nov 26, 2016 - Golden State 115 vs. Minnesota 102
- Apr 05, 2016 - Minnesota 124 vs. Golden State 117
- Mar 21, 2016 - Golden State 109 vs. Minnesota 104
- Nov 12, 2015 - Golden State 129 vs. Minnesota 116
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Picks: Keep riding Jazz, plus two dogs
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ at 6 p.m. ET on weekdays for all the day's best bets
-
NBA DFS picks, Jan. 2 lineups, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Anthony receives ovation from MSG crowd
Knicks fans showed their appreciation for the veteran forward on Wednesday
-
Darren Collison a perfect fit for Lakers
The Lakers have been behind the Clippers in the championship pecking order, but Collison could...
-
WATCH: LeBron nails header to ref
LeBron James is getting even more creative as a passer, even if it's just to the referees
-
Timeline of Stern's time as commissioner
David Stern helped make the NBA what it is today
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset
-
Clippers top Lakers on Christmas: Takeaways
LeBron, A.D. and the Lakers fell to the Clippers on Christmas night thanks to Kawhi's standout...