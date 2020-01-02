How to watch Timberwolves vs. Warriors: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Golden State @ Minnesota

Current Records: Golden State 9-26; Minnesota 12-21

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.55 points per matchup in their matchup on Thursday. They are getting right back to it as they host the Golden State Warriors at 8 p.m. ET at Target Center. These two teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

The Timberwolves needed just a quick three to secure the win on Wednesday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 106-104 to the Milwaukee Bucks. PG Shabazz Napier (22 points) was the top scorer for Minnesota.

Speaking of close games: Golden State fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. Golden State lost to San Antonio 117-113. Golden State's defeat came about despite a quality game from SG Alec Burks, who had 28 points.

Minnesota came up short against Golden State the last time the two teams met in last December, falling 113-104. A big part of the Timberwolves' success was SF Andrew Wiggins, so the Warriors will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Fox Sports - North

Fox Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.50

Odds

The Timberwolves are a 3.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 222

Series History

Golden State have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Minnesota.