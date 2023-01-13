Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Chicago
Current Records: Oklahoma City 19-23; Chicago 19-23
What to Know
This Friday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.52 points per matchup. They might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 13 at United Center. OKC should still be riding high after a win, while Chicago will be looking to regain their footing.
The Thunder didn't have too much trouble with the Philadelphia 76ers on the road on Thursday as they won 133-114. Oklahoma City's shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was on fire, picking up 37 points and six assists along with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Bulls were close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 100-97 to the Washington Wizards. Chicago was up 59-46 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Shooting guard Alex Caruso wasn't much of a difference maker for Chicago; Caruso played for 27 minutes but put up just six points on 3-for-11 shooting.
Oklahoma City is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Thunder came out on top in a nail-biter against the Bulls in the teams' previous meeting last November, sneaking past 123-119. Will OKC repeat their success, or does Chicago have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $79.00
Odds
The Bulls are a 4.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -118
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma City have won eight out of their last 15 games against Chicago.
- Nov 25, 2022 - Oklahoma City 123 vs. Chicago 119
- Feb 12, 2022 - Chicago 106 vs. Oklahoma City 101
- Jan 24, 2022 - Chicago 111 vs. Oklahoma City 110
- Mar 16, 2021 - Chicago 123 vs. Oklahoma City 102
- Jan 15, 2021 - Oklahoma City 127 vs. Chicago 125
- Feb 25, 2020 - Oklahoma City 124 vs. Chicago 122
- Dec 16, 2019 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. Chicago 106
- Dec 17, 2018 - Oklahoma City 121 vs. Chicago 96
- Dec 07, 2018 - Chicago 114 vs. Oklahoma City 112
- Nov 15, 2017 - Oklahoma City 92 vs. Chicago 79
- Oct 28, 2017 - Oklahoma City 101 vs. Chicago 69
- Feb 01, 2017 - Chicago 128 vs. Oklahoma City 100
- Jan 09, 2017 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. Chicago 94
- Dec 25, 2015 - Chicago 105 vs. Oklahoma City 96
- Nov 05, 2015 - Chicago 104 vs. Oklahoma City 98