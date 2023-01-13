Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Chicago

Current Records: Oklahoma City 19-23; Chicago 19-23

What to Know

This Friday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.52 points per matchup. They might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 13 at United Center. OKC should still be riding high after a win, while Chicago will be looking to regain their footing.

The Thunder didn't have too much trouble with the Philadelphia 76ers on the road on Thursday as they won 133-114. Oklahoma City's shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was on fire, picking up 37 points and six assists along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bulls were close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 100-97 to the Washington Wizards. Chicago was up 59-46 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Shooting guard Alex Caruso wasn't much of a difference maker for Chicago; Caruso played for 27 minutes but put up just six points on 3-for-11 shooting.

Oklahoma City is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Thunder came out on top in a nail-biter against the Bulls in the teams' previous meeting last November, sneaking past 123-119. Will OKC repeat their success, or does Chicago have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $79.00

Odds

The Bulls are a 4.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -118

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City have won eight out of their last 15 games against Chicago.