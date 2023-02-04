Who's Playing

Portland @ Chicago

Current Records: Portland 26-26; Chicago 24-27

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 4 at United Center. Averaging 125 points in their past three games, Portland's high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Chicago better be ready for a challenge.

The Trail Blazers bagged a 124-116 victory over the Washington Wizards on Friday. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 69-51 deficit. Portland's shooting guard Anfernee Simons was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 9-for-12 from downtown and finishing with 33 points, six dimes and five rebounds.

A well-balanced attack led Chicago over the Charlotte Hornets every single quarter on their way to victory on Thursday. Chicago had enough points to win and then some against Charlotte, taking their game 114-98. The Bulls relied on the efforts of center Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 boards along with six assists, and point guard Ayo Dosunmu, who had 22 points. That makes it three consecutive games in which Vucevic has had at least 12 rebounds.

The Trail Blazers are expected to lose this next one by 5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Portland to 26-26 and Chicago to 24-27. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Portland and Chicago clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $70.70

Odds

The Bulls are a 5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Portland have won ten out of their last 14 games against Chicago.