Who's Playing

Detroit @ Phoenix

Current Records: Detroit 5-15; Phoenix 11-6

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.9 points per game before their contest Friday. They will head out on the road to face off against the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET at Footprint Center. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Utah Jazz typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Detroit proved too difficult a challenge. The Pistons took their contest against the Jazz 125-116. Among those leading the charge for Detroit was power forward Marvin Bagley III, who had 19 points along with six boards.

As for Phoenix, they have more to be thankful for after their contest against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Phoenix walked away with a 115-105 win. Their small forward Mikal Bridges did his thing and shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points and six rebounds.

Detroit have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 12-point spread they are up against. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Pistons found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 135-108 punch to the gut against the Suns when the two teams previously met in January. Can Detroit avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

Bally Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $31.00

Odds

The Suns are a big 12-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Detroit have won seven out of their last 14 games against Phoenix.