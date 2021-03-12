After looking into a claim made by Jeremy Lin that he was called "coronavirus" on the court, the G League has reportedly identified the player who said it, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. In a statement by a G League spokesperson, the league is planning to handle the matter internally, and won't publicly name the person who said it.

"We're handling this matter internally, a decision supported by Jeremy Lin. Lin has met with the player to discuss the escalating racism and violence toward Asian Americans, and the player understands the impact that hearing this comment had on Lin."

Lin previously said he wasn't going to "name or shame anyone" after making a post on Facebook detailing the racism he and the entire Asian American community is currently facing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I know this will disappoint some of you but I'm not naming or shaming anyone," Lin said on Twitter. "What good does it do in this situation for someone to be torn down? It doesn't make my community safer or solve any of our long-term problems with racism... Fighting ignorance with ignorance will get us nowhere. Sharing our own pain by painting another group of people with stereotypes is NOT the way.

"Listen to the voices that are teaching us how to be anti-racist towards ALL people," Lin added. Hear other stories, expand your perspective. I believe this generation can be different. But we will need empathy and solidarity to get us there."

In his post on Facebook that outlined the racism he's dealt with in the past, Lin never specified when he was called coronavirus on the court, just that it happened, which led the G League to investigate the situation. He then went on to talk about how "this generation of Asian-Americans are tired of being told that we don't experience racism."

"We are tired of being told to keep our heads down and not make trouble. We are tired of Asian American kids growing up and being asked where they're REALLY from, of having our eyes mocked, of being objectified as exotic or being told we're inherently unattractive. We are tired of the stereotypes in Hollywood affecting our psyche and limiting who we think we can be. We are tired of being invisible, of being mistaken for our colleague or told our struggles aren't as real."

Lin's words have been met with support by those in the NBA, and President Joe Biden just condemned the rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans in a nationally televised address Thursday evening, saying they've been "attacked, harassed, blamed and scapegoated."