Who's Playing

Portland @ New Orleans

Current Records: Portland 17-10; New Orleans 12-15

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the New Orleans Pelicans and are hoping to record their first win since March 15 of 2019. They will face off at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 17 at Smoothie King Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday.

Portland strolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the contest 115-104. The Trail Blazers' point guard Damian Lillard did his thing and posted a double-double on 31 points and ten assists in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, New Orleans was completely in charge on Tuesday, breezing past the Memphis Grizzlies 144-113 on the road. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Pelicans had established a 101-81 advantage. It was another big night for their power forward Zion Williamson, who had 31 points and six assists along with seven rebounds.

Portland is expected to lose this next one by 3. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Portland to 17-10 and New Orleans to 12-15. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans

Fox Sports - New Orleans Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pelicans are a 3-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Orleans have won 14 out of their last 23 games against Portland.