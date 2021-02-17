Who's Playing
Portland @ New Orleans
Current Records: Portland 17-10; New Orleans 12-15
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the New Orleans Pelicans and are hoping to record their first win since March 15 of 2019. They will face off at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 17 at Smoothie King Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday.
Portland strolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the contest 115-104. The Trail Blazers' point guard Damian Lillard did his thing and posted a double-double on 31 points and ten assists in addition to seven boards.
Meanwhile, New Orleans was completely in charge on Tuesday, breezing past the Memphis Grizzlies 144-113 on the road. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Pelicans had established a 101-81 advantage. It was another big night for their power forward Zion Williamson, who had 31 points and six assists along with seven rebounds.
Portland is expected to lose this next one by 3. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped Portland to 17-10 and New Orleans to 12-15. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pelicans are a 3-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
New Orleans have won 14 out of their last 23 games against Portland.
- Feb 21, 2020 - New Orleans 128 vs. Portland 115
- Feb 11, 2020 - New Orleans 138 vs. Portland 117
- Dec 23, 2019 - New Orleans 102 vs. Portland 94
- Nov 19, 2019 - New Orleans 115 vs. Portland 104
- Mar 15, 2019 - Portland 122 vs. New Orleans 110
- Jan 18, 2019 - Portland 128 vs. New Orleans 112
- Nov 01, 2018 - Portland 132 vs. New Orleans 119
- Apr 21, 2018 - New Orleans 131 vs. Portland 123
- Apr 19, 2018 - New Orleans 119 vs. Portland 102
- Apr 17, 2018 - New Orleans 111 vs. Portland 102
- Apr 14, 2018 - New Orleans 97 vs. Portland 95
- Mar 27, 2018 - Portland 107 vs. New Orleans 103
- Jan 12, 2018 - New Orleans 119 vs. Portland 113
- Dec 02, 2017 - New Orleans 123 vs. Portland 116
- Oct 24, 2017 - Portland 103 vs. New Orleans 93
- Apr 12, 2017 - New Orleans 103 vs. Portland 100
- Mar 14, 2017 - New Orleans 100 vs. Portland 77
- Nov 25, 2016 - Portland 119 vs. New Orleans 104
- Nov 18, 2016 - New Orleans 113 vs. Portland 101
- Mar 18, 2016 - Portland 117 vs. New Orleans 112
- Dec 23, 2015 - New Orleans 115 vs. Portland 89
- Dec 14, 2015 - Portland 105 vs. New Orleans 101
- Oct 28, 2015 - Portland 112 vs. New Orleans 94