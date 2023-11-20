3rd Quarter Report

The Thunder are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Trail Blazers 101-66.

The Thunder entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Trail Blazers step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: Oklahoma City 9-4, Portland 3-9

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $9.00

What to Know

The Thunder are 8-2 against the Trail Blazers since February of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Oklahoma City Thunder will head out on the road to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 9:00 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Trail Blazers are crawling into this game hobbled by six consecutive losses, while the Thunder will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Thunder ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They came out on top against Golden State by a score of 130-123. With that win, the Thunder brought their scoring average up to 118.5 points per game.

The Thunder relied on the efforts of Chet Holmgren, who dropped a double-double on 36 points and 10 rebounds, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 40 points along with 7 rebounds and 6 assists.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Trail Blazers found out the hard way on Friday. They took a 107-95 hit to the loss column at the hands of Los Angeles.

Oklahoma City is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 9-4 record this season. As for Portland, their loss dropped their record down to 3-9.

Going forward, the Thunder are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Thunder haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 118.5 points per game. It's a different story for the Trail Blazers , though, as they've been averaging only 103.9 per game. The only thing between the Thunder and another offensive beatdown is the Trail Blazers. Will they be able to keep them contained? Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a solid 7-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 223.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Portland.

Mar 26, 2023 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. Portland 112

Feb 10, 2023 - Oklahoma City 138 vs. Portland 129

Dec 21, 2022 - Oklahoma City 101 vs. Portland 98

Dec 19, 2022 - Oklahoma City 123 vs. Portland 121

Apr 05, 2022 - Oklahoma City 98 vs. Portland 94

Mar 28, 2022 - Oklahoma City 134 vs. Portland 131

Feb 04, 2022 - Oklahoma City 96 vs. Portland 93

Jan 31, 2022 - Oklahoma City 98 vs. Portland 81

Apr 03, 2021 - Portland 133 vs. Oklahoma City 85

Feb 16, 2021 - Portland 115 vs. Oklahoma City 104

Injury Report for the Trail Blazers

Malcolm Brogdon: Out (Hamstring)

Scoot Henderson: Out (Ankle)

Anfernee Simons: Out (Thumb)

Ishmail Wainright: Out (Knee)

Robert Williams III: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for the Thunder