Who's Playing

Utah @ Golden State

Current Records: Utah 12-8; Golden State 9-10

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.42 points per game before their contest Friday. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Utah Jazz at 10 p.m. ET Nov. 25 at Chase Center. The Warriors are out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

Golden State has more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. Golden State strolled past Los Angeles with points to spare, taking the game 124-107. Small forward Andrew Wiggins was the offensive standout of the game for Golden State, shooting 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finishing with 31 points.

As for Utah, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They took a 125-116 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Detroit Pistons. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Malik Beasley, who shot 8-for-15 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 29 points and 11 rebounds along with five dimes.

The Warriors are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Wednesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Golden State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Jazz when the two teams previously met in April, sneaking past 111-107. Will Golden State repeat their success, or does Utah have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $104.58

Odds

The Warriors are a solid 7-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won 14 out of their last 29 games against Utah.