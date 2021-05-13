Who's Playing
Orlando @ Atlanta
Current Records: Orlando 21-48; Atlanta 39-31
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks are getting right back to it as they host the Orlando Magic at 7:30 p.m. ET May 13 at State Farm Arena. Atlanta knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past five matchups -- so hopefully Orlando likes a good challenge.
It was a close one, but on Wednesday the Hawks sidestepped the Washington Wizards for a 120-116 win. Atlanta's point guard Trae Young did his thing and had 33 points and nine assists along with eight rebounds. Young's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.
Meanwhile, the matchup between Orlando and the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Orlando falling 114-102 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Point guard Cole Anthony (18 points) and center Moe Wagner (17 points) were the top scorers for the Magic.
Orlando is now 21-48 while the Hawks sit at 39-31. Orlando has been eliminated from playoff contention. Atlanta is still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs, so these next two games are critical for them.
Atlanta is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Atlanta against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
The Hawks didn't have too much trouble with the Magic at home in the teams' previous meeting last month as they won 112-96. Will Atlanta repeat their success, or does Orlando have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hawks are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Orlando have won 12 out of their last 22 games against Atlanta.
- Apr 20, 2021 - Atlanta 112 vs. Orlando 96
- Mar 03, 2021 - Atlanta 115 vs. Orlando 112
- Feb 26, 2020 - Orlando 130 vs. Atlanta 120
- Feb 10, 2020 - Orlando 135 vs. Atlanta 126
- Dec 30, 2019 - Atlanta 101 vs. Orlando 93
- Oct 26, 2019 - Atlanta 103 vs. Orlando 99
- Apr 05, 2019 - Orlando 149 vs. Atlanta 113
- Mar 17, 2019 - Orlando 101 vs. Atlanta 91
- Feb 10, 2019 - Orlando 124 vs. Atlanta 108
- Jan 21, 2019 - Orlando 122 vs. Atlanta 103
- Apr 01, 2018 - Atlanta 94 vs. Orlando 88
- Feb 08, 2018 - Orlando 100 vs. Atlanta 98
- Dec 09, 2017 - Atlanta 117 vs. Orlando 110
- Dec 06, 2017 - Orlando 110 vs. Atlanta 106
- Feb 25, 2017 - Orlando 105 vs. Atlanta 86
- Feb 04, 2017 - Atlanta 113 vs. Orlando 86
- Jan 04, 2017 - Atlanta 111 vs. Orlando 92
- Dec 13, 2016 - Orlando 131 vs. Atlanta 120
- Feb 08, 2016 - Orlando 117 vs. Atlanta 110
- Feb 07, 2016 - Orlando 96 vs. Atlanta 94
- Jan 18, 2016 - Atlanta 98 vs. Orlando 81
- Dec 20, 2015 - Atlanta 103 vs. Orlando 100