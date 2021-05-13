Who's Playing

Orlando @ Atlanta

Current Records: Orlando 21-48; Atlanta 39-31

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks are getting right back to it as they host the Orlando Magic at 7:30 p.m. ET May 13 at State Farm Arena. Atlanta knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past five matchups -- so hopefully Orlando likes a good challenge.

It was a close one, but on Wednesday the Hawks sidestepped the Washington Wizards for a 120-116 win. Atlanta's point guard Trae Young did his thing and had 33 points and nine assists along with eight rebounds. Young's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Orlando and the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Orlando falling 114-102 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Point guard Cole Anthony (18 points) and center Moe Wagner (17 points) were the top scorers for the Magic.

Orlando is now 21-48 while the Hawks sit at 39-31. Orlando has been eliminated from playoff contention. Atlanta is still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs, so these next two games are critical for them.

Atlanta is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Atlanta against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

The Hawks didn't have too much trouble with the Magic at home in the teams' previous meeting last month as they won 112-96. Will Atlanta repeat their success, or does Orlando have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hawks are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Orlando have won 12 out of their last 22 games against Atlanta.