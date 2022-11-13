Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Brooklyn 6-7; Los Angeles 2-10

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers at 9:30 p.m. ET Nov. 13 at Crypto.com Arena. Brooklyn will be strutting in after a victory while Los Angeles will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Nets didn't have too much trouble with the Los Angeles Clippers on the road this past Saturday as they won 110-95. It was another big night for Brooklyn's power forward Kevin Durant, who had 27 points in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, the Lakers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 120-114 to the Sacramento Kings. Los Angeles' defeat came about despite a quality game from center Anthony Davis, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 14 rebounds along with three blocks.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Brooklyn is expected to win a tight contest Sunday. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Los Angeles' defeat took them down to 2-10 while Brooklyn's win pulled them up to 6-7. Allowing an average of 116.42 points per game, the Lakers haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Nets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Los Angeles have won eight out of their last 14 games against Brooklyn.