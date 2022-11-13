Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Brooklyn 6-7; Los Angeles 2-10
What to Know
The Brooklyn Nets might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers at 9:30 p.m. ET Nov. 13 at Crypto.com Arena. Brooklyn will be strutting in after a victory while Los Angeles will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Nets didn't have too much trouble with the Los Angeles Clippers on the road this past Saturday as they won 110-95. It was another big night for Brooklyn's power forward Kevin Durant, who had 27 points in addition to six boards.
Meanwhile, the Lakers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 120-114 to the Sacramento Kings. Los Angeles' defeat came about despite a quality game from center Anthony Davis, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 14 rebounds along with three blocks.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Brooklyn is expected to win a tight contest Sunday. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Los Angeles' defeat took them down to 2-10 while Brooklyn's win pulled them up to 6-7. Allowing an average of 116.42 points per game, the Lakers haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The Nets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Los Angeles have won eight out of their last 14 games against Brooklyn.
- Jan 25, 2022 - Los Angeles 106 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Dec 25, 2021 - Brooklyn 122 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Apr 10, 2021 - Los Angeles 126 vs. Brooklyn 101
- Feb 18, 2021 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Mar 10, 2020 - Brooklyn 104 vs. Los Angeles 102
- Jan 23, 2020 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Brooklyn 113
- Mar 22, 2019 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Dec 18, 2018 - Brooklyn 115 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Feb 02, 2018 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Nov 03, 2017 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Brooklyn 112
- Dec 14, 2016 - Brooklyn 107 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Nov 15, 2016 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Brooklyn 118
- Mar 01, 2016 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Brooklyn 101
- Nov 06, 2015 - Los Angeles 104 vs. Brooklyn 98