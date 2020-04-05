Where Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame class rank among all-time best groups
The 2020 class, officially announced on Saturday, is one of the best we've ever seen, but where does it rank all time?
The 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class was officially announced on Saturday, with Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and Tamika Catchings headlining a deep group of players, coaches and contributors. This is undoubtedly one of the best basketball Hall of Fame classes we've seen, which made us wonder about the last time we've seen a group of players this impressive all inducted in the same year.
It actually doesn't happen very often, as the all-time great players tend to be scattered in terms of induction years due to players retiring at different times. For example, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, inextricably linked from their college days, were inducted four years apart. Other classes have tremendous players as headliners, but lack the depth -- 1995 featured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Cheryl Miller, arguably the best men's and women's basketball players of all time, but didn't make the top five.
Here's where we say that any person who makes the Hall of Fame is a legend in their own right, so this is not meant to take away from anyone's accomplishments. There were tough cuts, to be sure, but when in doubt we leaned on Basketball Reference's list of all-time win shares as a tiebreaker. Here are the five best basketball Hall of Fame classes.
5. Class of 2008
- Adrian Dantley, Player
- Patrick Ewing, Player
- Hakeem Olajuwon, Player
- Pat Riley, Coach
- Catchy Rush, Coach
- Bill Davidson, Contributor
- Dick Vitale, Contributor
There was a lot of competition for the fifth spot, but the star power and championship pedigree of Olajuwon and Riley helped push them over the top. Olajuwon (19), Dantley (33) and Ewing (39) are all in the top 40 of NBA win shares, and no matter how you feel about Vitale, he certainly helped promote the game of college basketball to new heights.
4. Class of 2018
- Ray Allen, Player
- Maurice Cheeks, Player
- Grant Hill, Player
- Jason Kidd, Player
- Steve Nash, Player
- Dino Radja, Player
- Charlie Scott, Player
- Katie Smith, Player
- Tina Thompson, Player
- Ora Mae Washington, Player
- Charles "Lefty" Driesell, Coach
- Rod Thorn, Contributor
- Rick Welts, Contributor
While it may not carry the weight of a top-10 all-time player, this is arguably the deepest class in basketball Hall of Fame history. It has three players in the top 40 in NBA win shares (Allen, Kidd and Nash), along with two of the most accomplished women's basketball players in Thompson and Smith. Cheeks, Hill and Scott add to the NBA depth, while Radja was an incredible international player. Driesell, Washington, Thorn and Welts round out an incredible class with their various contributions.
3. Class of 1980
- Oscar Robertson, Player
- Jerry Lucas, Player
- Jerry West, Player
- Les Harrison, Contributor
- Everett Shelton, Coach
- Dallas Shirley, Referee
Led by Robertson, West and Lucas, this class definitely gives 2020 a run for its money. Perhaps there's bias toward modern players in the win shares stat, but Robertson (10th), West (20th) and Lucas (89th) didn't quite match up to Duncan, Garnett and Bryant in that department, and it also lacks the depth. You'll hear no complaints if you rank this class ahead of 2020, as it contains some of the best players in NBA history.
2. Class of 2020
- Kobe Bryant, Player
- Tamika Catchings, Player
- Tim Duncan, Player
- Kevin Garnett, Player
- Kim Mulkey, Coach
- Rudy Tomjanovich, Coach
- Barbara Stevens, Coach
- Eddie Sutton, Coach
- Patrick Baumann, Contributor
This year's class comes in just a hair behind the first-place group with Duncan and Garnett both in the top 10 in NBA win shares and Bryant coming in 16th. Those three players combined to win 11 NBA titles, with Catchings adding a WNBA championship to the mix. Mulkey has won three national titles as the Baylor head coach and Tomjanovich won two as coach of the Houston Rockets, so this group is extremely well-decorated when it comes to winning.
1. Class of 2009
- Michael Jordan, Player
- David Robinson, Player
- John Stockton, Player
- Jerry Sloan, Coach
- C. Vivian Stringer, Coach
It's hard to argue that this isn't the best Hall of Fame class of all time. Led by Jordan, the greatest basketball player who ever lived by most judgments, the 2009 class also features Stockton and Robinson -- sixth and 13th, respectively, in all-time NBA win shares. Add in Sloan and Stringer, two legendary coaches, and it rounds out the class perfectly.
Honorable mentions
Class of 1987
- Rick Barry, Player
- Walt Frazier, Player
- Bob Houbregs, Player
- Pete Maravich, Player
- Bobby Wanzer, Player
Class of 1993
- Walt Bellamy, Player
- Julius Erving, Player
- Dan Issell, Player
- Dick McGuire, Player
- Ann Meyers, Player
- Calvin Murphy, Player
- Uljana Semjonova, Player
- Bill Walton, Player
Class of 1995
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Player
- Anne Donovan, Player
- Vern Mikkelsen, Player
- Cheryl Miller, Player
- Aleksandr Gomelsky, Coach
- John Kundla, Coach
- Earl Storm, Referee
Class of 2006
- Charles Barkley, Player
- Joe Dumars, Player
- Dominique Wilkins, Player
- Geno Auriemma, Coach
- Sandro Gamba, Coach
- Dave Gavitt, Contributor
Class of 2016
- Zelmo Beaty, Player
- Allen Iverson, Player
- Yao Ming, Player
- Shaquille O'Neal, Player
- Cumberland Posey, Player
- Sheryl Swoopes, Player
- Tom Izzo, Coach
- John McClendon, Coach
- Jerry Reinsdorf, Contributor
- Darell Garretson, Referee
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA 2K Players Tournament: How to watch
The NBA 2K tournament continues Sunday after four players, including top-seeded Kevin Durant,...
-
Report: Bulls searching for new top exec
John Paxson is expected to remain with the franchise in an advisory role
-
Kobe, Duncan headline 2020 HOF class
The eight inductees of this year's Hall of Fame class were officially unveiled on Saturday
-
NBA scout Hanks released from hospital
CBS Sports confirms Hanks' physician was sent an experimental drug for possible 'compassionate...
-
Report: NBA planning H-O-R-S-E contest
The players involved would compete remotely, but other details are scarce at this time
-
Trump talks with sports commissioners
Trump on the sports leagues around the country: 'We have to get back. We want to get back soon.'
-
Lakers notch first win vs. Clippers
The Lakers beat the Clippers for the first time this meeting on Sunday afternoon
-
Lakers outpace Bucks in Finals preview
Giannis and the Bucks failed to best Los Angeles in their matchup LeBron and the Lakers