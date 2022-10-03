Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are 3-1 through the first month of the season, but the defending league MVP isn't exactly thrilled with how his team is getting those victories. After the 27-24 overtime win over the New England Patriots on Sunday, Rodgers expressed some concern that the well filled with Ws may run dry if the offense -- including Rodgers -- continues to struggle to move the ball down the field.

"This way of winning, I don't think, is sustainable because it puts too much pressure on our defense," Rodgers said, via ESPN. "And obviously, I've got to play better and will play better."

Heading into the locker room at halftime against the Patriots, the Packers found themselves down 10-7 and Rodgers had completed just four passes. He'd also thrown just as many touchdowns to the Patriots (Jack Jones' pick-six) as he did his own teammates in that first half. Rodgers' 11.2 passer rating was the lowest of any half of any game he's started in his NFL career.

Fortunately for Green Bay, he did settle in in the second half and led the Packers on three straight scoring drives to begin the third quarter that resulted in 17 points. He also completed all four of his passes on the overtime drive that set up Mason Crosby's winning field goal.

"I settled in and usually don't have two terrible halves," Rodgers said. "So I kind of returned to the form I expect from myself, and we started moving the football."

Even more fortunate, the Patriots were down to their third-string quarterback in rookie Bailey Zappe after Brian Hoyer -- who was filling in for the injured Mac Jones -- left with a head injury. Had they been facing a team with a healthy starter, that sluggish first half by Rodgers may have been the death blow that would've put them at .500 on the year.

"You can't be 2-2 losing to a third-string quarterback and not playing great in all three phases, so we had to have this one," Rodgers said. "That doesn't take anything away from the joy of winning, but this was one we had to have."

On top of Rodgers needing to play at top form for all four quarters, there were also some miscues elsewhere on the Packers, specifically with head coach Matt LaFleur, who challenged a Romeo Doubs touchdown catch in the fourth quarter that was a clear incompletion and cost his team a crucial timeout. After the game, LaFleur would say he was "not too proud of that moment" and characterized it as an "emotional decision."

Even with those lumps, the Packers are in a good position record-wise and if they can get those sorted out -- possibly as early as next week against the Giants in London -- they'll again be a major threat in the NFC playoff picture.