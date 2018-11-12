Monday Night Football odds, line: Giants vs. 49ers picks, top predictions from dialed-in expert who's 11-3 on San Francisco games

The San Francisco 49ers, who dominated the Raiders last week, look for another stellar primetime effort on Monday Night Football when they host the New York Giants at 8:15 p.m. ET. While the Niners hope the momentum carries over, the Giants are coming off their bye week having dropped five in a row, the last two by a TD or less. New York is 1-7 straight-up and 3-5 against the spread, while the Niners are 2-7 straight-up and 3-6 against the spread. The latest Giants vs. 49ers odds have San Francisco favored by three points, up 1.5 from the opening line. The over-under for total points scored opened at 43.5, but is now 45. Before you make any Giants vs. 49ers picks and predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Larry Hartstein is saying about the game.

Last Thursday night, Oakland's porous defense allowed Nick Mullens to pass for 262 yards and three TDs in his first career start, a 34-3 rout.



Hartstein knows the Giants have just one win, but half their losses were by a touchdown or less.

The offense has under-performed in large part because quarterback Eli Manning hasn't had time to throw. The two-time Super Bowl champion has been sacked a whopping 31 times, almost four per game, but when he's been able to get rid of the ball, he's completed 68 percent of his passes for 2,377 yards. Three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham has 61 receptions for 685 yards, ranking fourth and sixth in the NFL, respectively, entering Week 10.

Meanwhile, the bye week came at a good time for rookie RB Saquon Barkley, who averaged 73 yards rushing through the first six games, but has just 81 yards combined in the last two. He has nearly as many receiving yards (497) as rushing yards (519).

The Giants' defense showed considerable improvement its last two games, holding the high-octane Falcons to 23 points and the balanced Redskins to 20, led by a pass defense that ranks ninth in the NFL.

Even though the pieces are in place for New York to compete doesn't mean the Giants can stop the Niners from covering at home.

The 49ers had lost six straight before tabbing Mullens as the starting QB. Last Thursday's 34-3 dismantling of the Raiders marked the team's highest-scoring effort this season. The Giants have 10 QB sacks -- only the Raiders have fewer -- so Mullens should have plenty of time to find receivers.

San Francisco's run game has been a pleasant surprise all season, averaging 135 yards per game, fourth-most in the NFL. Second-year pro Matt Breida has 531 yards (5.5 per carry), while reserves Alfred Morris and Raheem Mostert have added 555 more yards.

The defense has 24 sacks, with the D-line taking care of business. Linemen DeForest Buckner (5.0 sacks), Cassius Marsh (3.5) and Ronald Blair (3.5) lead the way.

