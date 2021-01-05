The NHL season may be on hold until mid-January due to the ongoing pandemic, but the World Junior Championship -- one of the most exciting annual events on the hockey calendar -- will be carrying on as scheduled. The event is set to begin on Dec. 25 in Edmonton and, as always, it promises to bring high-octane action even in the absence of fans.

The event is not only a highly competitive international tournament that offers medals and bragging rights to the top teams, it also acts as a major showcase for some of the game's top young prospects. Every game in the tournament will air on NHL Network in the United States and TSN in Canada.

Here's a primer for this year's event:

What is the World Junior Championship?

The WJC, or more simply the World Juniors, is an annual international ice hockey tournament that features some of the best under-20 players in the world. A large number of NHL prospects participate in the event every year, both in the form of players who have already been drafted and players who are expected to be drafted this summer. The main tournament features the top-ten ranked hockey nations in the world, but there are also several lower divisions that play separate WJC tournaments for the purpose of promotion/relegation.

How does the format work?

The event typically begins around Christmas and runs until early January, with a round-robin preliminary round preceding an elimination three-round playoff. The 10-team field is split evenly into two groups (Group A and Group B), with every team playing one prelim game against each of the four other teams in their group. The preliminary round uses a 3-2-1-0 point structure (3 points for a win, 2 points for an OT win, 1 point for an OT loss, 0 points for a regulation loss).

Which countries are competing this year?

Here's this year's group layout:

Group A

Canada

Finland

Germany

Slovakia

Switzerland

Group B

Austria

Czech Republic

Russia

Sweden

USA

Who is the reigning champ?

Canada won last year's tournament, beating Russia in the gold medal game. The Canadians lost only once all tournament (a 6-0 loss to Russia in the preliminary round) and secured their 18th gold medal in tournament history -- the most of any country. (Russia has the second-most with 13.) The United States did not medal in 2020.

Table

Group A

Team GP W OTW OTL L P Goal Diff. Canada 4 4 0 0 0 12 +29 Finland 4 3 0 0 1 9 +8 Germany 4 1 1 1 1 5 -14 Slovakia 4 1 0 1 2 4 -8 Switzerland 4 0 0 0 4 0 -15

Group B

Team GP W OTW OTL L P Goal Diff. USA 4 3 0 0 1 9 +20 Russia 4 2 1 0 1 8 +7 Sweden 4 2 0 1 1 7 +5 Czech Republic 4 2 0 0 2 6 -4 Austria 4 0 0 0 4 0 -28

Schedule

Friday, December 25

Slovakia 1, Switzerland 0

Finland 5, Germany 3

Russia 5, USA 3

Saturday, December 26

Sweden 7, Czech Republic 1

Canada 16, Germany 2

USA 11, Austria 0

Sunday, December 27

Finland 4, Switzerland 1

Canada 3, Slovakia 1

Czech Republic 2, Russia 0

Monday, December 28

Sweden 4, Austria 0

Germany 4, Slovakia 3 (OT)

Tuesday, December 29

USA 7, Czech Republic 0

Canada 10, Switzerland 0

Russia 7, Austria 1

Wednesday, December 30

Finland 6, Slovakia 0

Germany 5, Switzerland

Russia 4, Sweden 3 (OT)

Thursday, December 31

Czech Republic 7, Austria 0

Canada 4, Finland 1

USA 4, Sweden 0

Saturday, January 2 -- Quarterfinals

Russia 2, Germany 1

Finland 3, Sweden 2

Canada 3, Czech Republic 0

USA 5, Slovakia 2

Monday, January 4 -- Semifinals

Canada 5, Russia 0 | TV: NHL Network

USA 4, Finland 3 | TV: NHL Network

Tuesday, January 5

USA vs. Russia, 9:30 p.m. | TV: NHL Network