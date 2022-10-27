Hockey history was made in Kalamazoo, Mich. on Wednesday. For what's believed to be the first time in North American men's hockey history, two Black head coaches were behind the benches for a professional game when Jason Payne's Cincinnati Cyclones went head-to-head with Joel Martin's Kalamazoo Wings in the minor league ECHL.

The Wings won the game, 2-1, but Payne and Martin did something unprecedented in a sport that has seen very few Black head coaches overall. In his postgame press conference, Payne said he hopes young people of color can see the game as proof that they can chase their dreams in hockey too.

"It's been a long time coming and it's great for hockey in general and the world in general to be able to see two coaches of color coaching against each other, making the jump, making these historical steps," Payne said, via NHL.com. "Joel and I, we've worked hard to get where we are and to make this step and impact in hockey.

"The kids get to see players of color and say, 'I can be that player.' Now they get to see two guys as the term goes, 'bench bosses,' and they can say, 'Oh, there's another position I can possibly get to one day if I work hard enough at it.' That's what's most fulfilling for all of us."

Martin was glad to be part of the historic moment, but he was even happier that he was able to do it with someone he considers a friend in Payne.

"It's humbling to be a part of history," Martin said. "I think it's super cool to be able to do it with somebody that's been a friend of mine now for a while after coaching with him in the league there, Jason Payne. So that makes it a little extra special."

Payne and Martin are both trying to reach the NHL ranks, which would be another major moment in hockey history. So far, Dirk Graham has been the only Black head coach in NHL history. He coached the Chicago Blackhawks for 59 games in the 1998-99 season.