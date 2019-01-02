Capitals' Alex Ovechkin will skip the 2019 All-Star Game to rest for the second half
The 33-year-old will be suspended for one game as a result of his withdrawal
Alex Ovechkin will not be attending the 2019 All-Star Game in San Jose, though not for a lack of support.
This week, the Washington Capitals winger informed the league of his intentions to skip the midseason event in favor of some rest and recuperation. The All-Star break will be attached to the the Capitals' bye week, meaning Ovechkin will have a great opportunity for an extended vacation.
Last week, the 33-year-old Ovechkin was announced as one of the four fan-voted captains that will represent each of the league's divisions during the event. As a result of his absence, the Metropolitan division will have to name a new captain and replace Ovechkin on the roster.
Per NHL rules, Ovechkin will face a one-game suspension as a result of his voluntary withdrawal from the event. He can choose to serve that suspension either immediately before or after the All-Star break.
Ovechkin has been to the All-Star Game seven times in his career, but this also marks the third time that he has chosen to pass on attending. Given his age and how much the break could help him down the stretch, it's a business decision that makes quite a bit of sense for the Russian vet.
Through 38 games this season, Ovechkin has 45 points, including a league-leading 29 goals.
