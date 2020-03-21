Coronavirus: Second Ottawa Senators player tests positive for COVID-19
At least two NHL players have coronavirus
Less than a week after an unnamed player for the Ottawa Senators became the first NHL player to test positive for coronavirus, a second Senator has tested positive for the respiratory disease. The team is withholding the names of both affected players.
The announcement of the second player's diagnosis came out on Saturday. According to a statement the team released, the player was on the team during a west coast road trip that included games in San Jose, Anaheim and Los Angeles. The other player's diagnosis was announced on Tuesday and was also part of the 52 people the club ravelled to those places -- a group that includes players, staff, media, guests and flight crew.
The team noted that 44 people from that group have not shown symptoms of COVID-19. Eight people have been tested and two tests came back positive, meaning the team really only knows that six people for sure do not have the disease. The Senators instructed everyone who went to that California trip to self-isolate for two weeks on March 13.
"The Ottawa Senators' medical team is actively monitoring players and staff and following all appropriate and professional guidelines to help ensure the health and safety of our employees and the greater community," the statement read. "To be fully transparent with our fans and stakeholders, we will continue to provide periodic updates as appropriate, while maintaining the privacy of the individuals impacted."
The NHL announced on March 12 that it was pausing its season in response to the growing number of coronavirus responses from leagues around the globe. Commissioner Gary Bettman has said he wants to hand out the Stanley Cup and have a champion this season.
There have been more than 19,000 confirmed cases in the United States of coronavirus, and the disease has killed 260 people, per CBS News.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 IIHF Hockey Championship cancelled
The federation made the decision to cancel the top tournament in May
-
NHL fan pokes fun at fan bases in hiatus
This hilarious video was pretty spot on about several of the league's teams
-
Blackhawks to retain Bowman, Colliton
The Blackhawks haven't made it out of the opening round of the NHL playoffs since 2015
-
Seattle NHL team delays name unveiling
The waiting game continues
-
Players react to NHL season stoppage
The NHL season has been suspended indefinitely
-
What to know about NHL suspending play
Here's what to know as the NHL halts operations
-
NHL trade deadline takeaways
We have all the latest updates and rumors from around the league as the trade deadline approaches
-
NHL All-Star Game live updates, highlights
Matthew Tkachuk's 6 points help set the tone for the Pacific in his hometown