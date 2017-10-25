LOOK: Let's break down the Bruins' very bad Star Wars Halloween costumes
Star Wars nerds need to look away immediately
In what has become an annual tradition, the Boston Bruins this week visited Boston Children's Hospital in Halloween costumes. It's a very awesome and commendable gesture that results in plenty of happy kids who could certainly use the distraction and smiles.
With that being said, we need to talk about the costumes this year.
In recent years, the team has made it a point to show up in themed attire. They've already checked off Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Minions and "Frozen." I would imagine these themed costumes were instituted to prevent Zdeno Chara from improvising after he showed up as the world's most terrifying bunny one year.
This year, the team elected to go with a "Star Wars" theme. Timely, considering "The Last Jedi" is set to hit theaters in under a few months. Let's check out their getups!
Oh goodness. We've got a lot to discuss here. It's time for a way-too-serious breakdown of this abysmal display. Let's get to it.
First up, we have David Krejci as Luke Skywalker -- a very celebrated member of the Star Wars universe. At least that's who we have to presume Krejci is going for here, as it wouldn't make a whole lot of sense for Jon Heder to work his way into a Star Wars party.
That being said, I've seen worse.
That brings us to...
It may not matter that Chewbacca's mask isn't movie quality, but in absolutely no galaxy should Chewie ever be shorter than Yoda. What a disgrace.
Credit goes to Ryan Spooner for nailing the sidebun 'do on his Princess Leia. He also gets points for being smart enough to skip the golden bikini while around children, but we do need to talk about the lightsaber issue. Although Leia is a "Force-sensitive," she doesn't use a lightsaber. The late Carrie Fisher chalked that up to there being a double standard for women, even in the Star Wars universe. Maybe this is Spooner's way of showing he's a feminist fighting for gender equality.
As for Kylo Ren, it's not the best interpretation I've ever seen -- especially considering he's wearing the logo of the Rebel Alliance, which makes no sense. But he does get points for having the awesome (and accurate) crossguard lightsaber.
If you get lucky enough to earn the right to be Darth Vader, one of the greatest villains in the history of film, you have to -- I repeat, HAVE TO -- do better than this. This is just a laughable ensemble, from the cheap onesie suit to the hilariously tiny mask that doesn't even show enough respect to connect to the body.
Meanwhile, I have no issue with Jake DeBrusk's Han Solo outfit, but there's a major issue in his commitment to the role. It appears he may have stolen Vader's lightsaber, which he has no right to hold. It also appears that he has zero idea how a lightsaber even works.
THIS ISN'T A JOKE, JAKE.
And finally...
C-3PO may want to give crossfit a shot or something.
