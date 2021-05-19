Meghan Duggan isn't playing hockey anymore, but she couldn't stay away from the game for that long. The former United States women's ice hockey national team captain, who hung up her skates in October of 2020, is the new manager of player development for the Devils, the team announced on Wednesday.

"I'm looking forward to getting to work, and adding value in an area that I've committed my entire life to," Duggan told ESPN. "But I also hope people see this and realize there's a space for those who haven't traditionally been in these roles -- women, or BIPOC community members; there's a space for that. Times are definitely changing, and I'm excited to be part of it."

Duggan was the captain of the United States team that won a gold medal in the 2018 Olympics. She also won two silver medals, in 2010 and 2014.

In her new role, she will report directly to Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald and assistant general manager Dan MacKinnon. Her duties will include helping development aspects for prospects on and off the ice. She will also be on the ice with the team.

"I did a lot of thinking on my own of what's important to me as I navigated my next step," Duggan added. "Not just with role, but also culture and experience and room for development and growth. This opportunity that presented itself with the Devils is exactly all of that. I'm thrilled to be joining a group that, from what I'm learning, puts an incredible emphasis on culture, mindset and growth mindset. It feels right in my gut."

Duggan is not the only woman who has a job in the Devils' front office. Kate Madigan has been one of the NHL's highest-ranking women in hockey operations since the Devils promoted her to to executive director of hockey management/operations in 2020.