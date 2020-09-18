Mikko Koivu's time with the Minnesota Wild is over. The franchise announced Friday that they would not be bringing back the 37-year-old captain, whose contract is coming to an end.

"His hard work, dedication and team-first mentality will be extremely difficult to replace in our lineup," general manager Bill Guerin said. "Off the ice, Mikko's impact in the State of Hockey was immeasurable as he went out of his way to make a positive impact on so many people in our community, including his charitable contributions to Children's Minnesota."

The Finnish international is the only full-time captain the team has ever had. He was appointed to the role in 2009 after the team rotated it monthly over the its first nine years. He is the franchise leader games, assists, points and several other categories.

His career with Minnesota began in 2001 when he was drafted sixth overall, though he didn't make his debut until 2005. He went on to play 1,000 games for the franchise, a first in club history, and returned for his 15th season after recovering from reconstructive right knee surgery. He mostly played on the fourth line, and had four goals and 17 assists in 55 games.