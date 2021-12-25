The NHL will wait another day before returning from its league-wide pause to the season. On Saturday, the league announced its plans to extend the delay to at least Tuesday, as games were originally slated to resume Monday.

In a statement, the NHL said the extra day will "allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs' readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day."

Teams will resume practice on Sunday, and the league is reportedly expected to release updated return-to-play plans by that night.

Earlier this week, the NHL and NHL Players' Association agreed to pause the season from Dec. 22 to Dec. 26 as numerous teams dealt with COVID-19 outbreaks. Prior to the league-wide delay, 11 teams paused their seasons individually over coronavirus concerns.

With the season pushed back a day, 14 games slated for Monday will be postponed, including a Battle of Alberta matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames. The league has now postponed 64 games this season.

Citing that disruption to the schedule, the NHL announced it wouldn't send players to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The league will use that time to reschedule postponed games with the hopes of completing a full 82-game schedule.

Teams will operate under tighter COVID-19 protocols upon their return. The protocols – which will be observed through Jan. 7 – include daily testing for players and coaches, enhanced social-distancing measures and player-travel restrictions.