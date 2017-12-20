WATCH: NHL ref messes with Rangers fans by giving dramatic goal announcement
... wait for it ... wait for it ... keep waiting for it ...
It's often said that the best referees in sports are the ones who remain nameless, but Wes McCauley might be the exception to that theory.
The veteran NHL ref has a reputation of not only being a fair and balanced official, but also for being quite a showman from time to time. Calling infractions and reviewing plays on a nightly basis can be a somewhat monotonous and thankless job. As everyone knows, it's tough to make fans or friends being a referee.
So, every now and then, McCauley manages to spice up his calls a little bit. When he does, the result is pretty tremendous, and plenty of people have taken notice.
For instance, take this dramatic goal review determination from 2016.
Then, last season, there was this outstandingly goofy fighting call in Boston last season.
And the latest wacky moment from McCauley came during Tuesday night's game at Madison Square Garden. As fans at the Ducks-Rangers game became increasingly annoyed by a lengthy goal review during the third period, McCauley decided to have some fun at the hometown fans' expense.
Luckily for those fans, their patience paid off when McCauley finally stopped toying with them and awarded a goal to Michael Grabner, one that helped the Rangers to a 4-1 victory against Anaheim.
No sports fan pays money to see referees put on a show, but McCauley has proven they can certainly add some entertainment value every so often. He does a good job of picking his spots, and when he decides to turn up the electricity, it's usually a real treat.
-
Caps' Orlov burns defense for nasty goal
Yes, that's right ... he's a defenseman
-
Kessel fan cries after getting autograph
Nobody has ever disrespected Sidney Crosby more ruthlessly than this Kessel superfan
-
Islanders win bid for Belmont Park arena
After an exile in Brooklyn, it looks like the franchise will move to a new arena in its native...
-
Henrique scores sick goal in NJ return
The former Devils center scored a beautiful goal in his first game back in Jersey
-
Karlsson reveals baby's gender with puck
The Senators defenseman was thrilled to learn that he'll be the father of a baby boy
-
Power Rankings: Caps, Preds still rising
Washington, Nashville and Tampa Bay are still rolling with winning streaks atop the NHL
Add a Comment