The 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup returned after a brief pause for the intentional window. The competition is now past the halfway mark with only one week remaining to determine who will earn a spot in the semifinals. Winners of the three regional groups will advance into the semifinals, with the highest second seed from the three groups earning the fourth semifinal spot. Fans can watch all Challenge Cup matches live and on demand with Paramount+.

North Carolina Courage have a steady hold on the East region since week one, and are undefeated during the tournament. The West and Central regions have several teams battling for points, and as the final week of competition approaches, let's take a look at the teams who are sitting in good position after Week 5:

Kansas City Current back on top

Kansas City are currently the the Central after a big 2-1 win over Houston Dash. K.C. has had to deal with some early injuries, but head coach Matt Potter and the squad have been making adjustments and executing off special plays. Whether off dangerous throw-ins or set pieces, the Current have shown an ability to take advantage of the moment. They got on the board quickly against Houston, where rookies Elyse Bennett and Izzy Rodriguez were crucial in the opening goal. Bennett retained possession off a corner and Rodriguez was able to send the ball across the box to forward Kristen Hamilton for the early breakthrough.

Despite conceding an equalizer in the second half, the Current were able to secure the win after winning a free kick in the 79th minute when Victoria Pickett slotted the game winner off a blocked shot from Chardonnay Curran.

Despite less time on the ball, the Current have won three of their past four games, and lead the Central region with 10 points. The Current have one final group match on April 24 against Central rivals the Chicago Red Stars, who are in second place with 8 points.

OL Reign show off depth

Atop of the West region with 13 points, the Reign have a game remaining on their schedule and the semifinals in their sights. With two games to play in four days, head coach Laura Harvey showed off the depth of her roster after the international window.

Reign scored three goals in the opening 11 minutes against San Diego Wave FC, setting a Challenge Cup record for quickest trio of goals in tournament history. Long-time NWSL midfielder and Washington state native Nikki Stanton opened the scoring for the Reign in just two minutes.

The Reign carried a 3-1 victory into Sunday's match against Angel City FC, where they picked up their fourth consecutive win thanks to a stoppage time goal by Olivia Van Der Jagt.

The Reign are currently the winningest team in the Challenge Cup at four victories, and are even with Washington Spirit for most goals (10) in the tournament. Harvey hasn't been afraid to shuffle lineups when needed, and said the grind of a long season will continue to test the team in the near future.

"I think I said this in preseason -- I said it internally to the players and the staff -- we want to win the Challenge Cup," Harvey said in post-game comments. "We wanted to try and come in and win it.

"We're a club that always tries to win things. But we wanted to do it, [and come] out of it answering questions that we had about ourselves. And one of those questions is 'we've got a lot of new players, and can they come in and play a role for us? And can they do a job for us?' And so far, they're answering those questions in a really positive way."

The Reign are finding their answers throughout the duration of the Challenge Cup, through the depth of the squad and their ability to win games with no matter who slots into position when necessary.

"I think today was you saw there's a there's an appetite and an a mentality to work really hard to win games," Harvey said. "I think that this group is willing to put the work in to try and win soccer, and I think that in this league, if you have that mentality, [it] can really drive you on at certain moments of the season, and we're going to need that."

A draw against San Diego Wave FC on Sunday would give the Reign the top seed heading into their first Challenge Cup semifinals.



