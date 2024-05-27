Rank Team Change Analysis

1. Orlando Pride -- The unbeaten streak moves to 11 games and the group picked up their eighth consecutive win. Not one opposing squad or coach has figured out how to contain Babra Banda, who is now level with Portland's Sophia Smith in the Golden Boot race with eight goals. You add in a renaissance season for Marta and this team looks unstoppable.

2. Kansas City Current -- The Midwest side is also undefeated through 11 games, but only one goal over the weekend against the last-place team in the league isn't quite the example of a dominating team. Still, the side should be thrilled with a clean sheet, something that hasn't come easy for them, and that defender Elizabeth Ball got on the scoresheet too.

3. Washington Spirit +1 Croix Bethune seems to be locking up Rookie of Year more with each passing week, but her efforts on the pitch should be generating MVP buzz as well. She leads the league in assists (8) and has been a major part of the Spirit's success this season. The group has been on the wild side of their last two games, and if they start getting clean sheets, watch out.

4. Portland Thorns FC -1 Their seven-game win streak came to an end in Orlando. The roster has the depth to manage without Sophia Smith, who missed the match with a calf injury, but hopefully, we'll get a playoff preview at full strength between the two sides in October. For now, Portland remain a contender despite the brief speed bump in Orlando.

5. NJ/NY Gotham FC +1 Unbeaten in their last five games, the group picked up a fourth win against struggling expansion side Bay FC. Ella Stevens' goal-scoring efforts earned her a spot in the starting lineup and, step by step, the reigning NWSL Champions are letting everyone know they're built for the long run.

6. North Carolina Courage -1 Not sure there's another team in the league that struggles more on the road than the Courage. They've now racked up four losses in their last five games, and their most recent against the Dash was the ugliest by far. Losing Denise O'Sullivan is proving to be a much bigger issue, and we'll see if the three-back experiment is over after the squad conceded three goals

7. Chicago Red Stars -1 They're committed to their game plan and have gotten Mallory Swanson more involved, but it'll be touch and go while goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher is out with an injury, and sophomore forwards Penelope Hocking and Ally Schlegel get more time on the pitch together.

8. San Diego Wave FC -- Jaedyn Shaw is back and so is Alex Morgan and this group still couldn't buy a goal against rivals Angel City. Naomi Girma and Abby Dahlkemper playing 90 minutes together is a bright spot in a scoreless draw.

9. Racing Louisville FC +1 Rookie Emma Sears came up clutch for Louisville on the road against an organized Chicago. They're no strangers to settling for draws, and solid defensive performances helped secure all three points, and could be a turning point for the team.

10. Angel City FC -1 They put together a gutsy effort against their Southern California rivals but are quickly turning into the streakiest team in the league. They've been in this position before, but not sure if the group has enough for another regular-season second-half push.

11. Houston Dash +2 Last week I said we're starting to see progress for head coach Fran Alonso and his tactics, and this week they delivered once more. The Dash dropped three goals on visiting North Carolina, and it's no surprise that Houston's internationals helped deliver the win. A nice welcome for Brazilian defender Tarciane.

12. Seattle Reign FC -1 The Reign went toe-to-toe with the Spirit but just couldn't manage a result. A third consecutive loss and Seattle is still figuring out how they're gonna dig themselves out.

13. Bay FC -1 Too much talent on this expansion roster to not have better results or more wins. It's back to the drawing board for head coach Albertin Montoya.