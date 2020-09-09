United States women's national team forward Tobin Heath will play the upcoming season in the FA Women's Super League with Manchester United. The transfer was announced Wednesday after rumors around the USWNT winger swirled following the NWSL Challenge Cup earlier this summer. Heath, among others, opted out of the summer tournament due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The long time Portland Thorns forward is joining the English side through 2021 subject to obtaining a work permit. The Thorns will retain her player rights in NWSL. Heath, 32, has been with the Portland side since the club's inaugural season in 2013 and helped the Thorns win a pair of NWSL Championships (2013, 2017) and an NWSL Shield (2016).

She has also been selected to three NWSL best XI (2016, 2018, 2019) to go along with her two World Cup championships and two Olympic Gold medals.

"Manchester United is an exceptional club and I'm thrilled to be joining them. I'm looking forward to the challenge of competing in England, playing with and against some of the best players in the world. I have big ambitions for this season and can't wait to get on the pitch with my new team and start this next chapter," Heath said in a press release.

The move to Europe is not for first for the veteran. Heath has had prior European experience in France with Paris Saint-Germain, but this will be her first time joining an English club. Her ability to read the game and isolate defenders will allow her to make an immediate impact for the team.