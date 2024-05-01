NWSL midweek action kicks off on Wednesday as Bay FC host Portland Thorns FC at PayPal Park in San Jose, Calif., for the first time. Bay FC will play their first game against Portland and the expansion side is on a two-game skid as they figure out how to get back in the win column. The Thorns are on a two-game win streak and will try to improve their record on the road. Fans can watch the game on CBS Sports Network.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game:

Viewing info

Date: Wednesday, May 1 | Time: 10 p.m. ET

Place: PayPal Park -- San Jose, Calif.

TV: CBS Sports Network

Players to watch

Racheal Kundananji (Bay FC): The Zambia forward scored in her Bay FC debut last month. In four games this season, she's scored one goal and created three chances. She's had three consecutive starts for Bay FC and played 90 mins in each. Her four shots on target (xG 0.86) have been dangerous but she also plays collaboratively.

Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC): She leads the league in goals scored (five), shots (33), shots on goal (14), and looks more dangerous each week. When she's not scoring, she keeps backlines honest, opening lanes up for her teammates.

Storylines

Bay FC: The expansion side has had a wild start to its inaugural season. Bay have only have two wins through six games and have lost four of their last five matches. Despite the record, their fixtures have been end-to-end action as they are one of three teams (Portland and Kansas City are the others) to have scored and allowed more than 10 goals. They also have the unfortunate honor of conceding 14 goals so far, tied for most in the league with Houston Dash. Defenders Kayla Sharples and Emily Menges will have their hands full going up against Smith and the Thorns attack.

Portland Thorns FC: The Pacific Northwest side has turned a corner after a four-game winless streak to open the season. A coaching shift that promoted former head coach Mike Norris to technical director and elevated former assistant Rob Gale to interim head coach has provided a new spark to the squad. They're now on a two-game win streak, have outscored their opponents 6-1, and lead the league in possession won in the attacking third (51 ball recoveries) during their two consecutive victories. They're also no strangers to bleeding goals and are tied for third with 11 goals conceded this year.

Prediction

A midweek match with two teams who like to score and concede? Thorns could take this one just based on good form, but rotation and legs may play a factor here so here's to a good old-fashioned midweek draw with plenty of fireworks. Pick: Bay FC 2, Thorns 2