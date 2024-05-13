Rank Team Change Analysis

1. Kansas City Current -- The squad looked happy to be back home after a lengthy road trip, and remain unbeaten in eight games, sond stay at the top of the standings because of it. Temwa Chawinga is getting it done for Kansas City in the final third, and Debinha's breakthrough on goal just makes the Current stronger.

2. Orlando Pride -- After a sixth consecutive win they remain unbeaten after nine matches. Their lone goal on Saturday came by way of a penalty won by Barbra Banda, but this group has shown they beat teams in a multitude of ways and are a dangerous side because of their ability to adapt and survive

3. Portland Thorns FC +1 Sophia Smith is starting to separate herself in the NWSL Golden Boot race and is racking up assists along with goals. She's getting the ball thanks to Hina Sugita and Sam Coffey pulling the string in the midfield.

4. Washington Spirit +1 I'm not sure if it's too early to declare NWSL Rookie of the Year race over, but Croix Bethune cannot be denied. The squad is being smart in its shape, playing triggers when it can, and it's paying off with clinical finishing.

5. North Carolina Courage -2 The group has played themselves into a bit of a slump on the road. Managed to keep play respectable against league leaders Kansas City, but midfielder Denise O'Sullivan exiting the game with a lower leg injury just adds more layers of uncertainty for the Courage.

6. Chicago Red Stars -- Finally delivered a win at home with multiple goal-scorers on the scoresheet, though it did come against a club in Utah with one win in nine games. When Mallory Swanson isn't assisting or scoring, she helping direct traffic, and it seems to be all working out for Chicago -- for now.

7. NJ/NY Gotham FC -- A key factor for injury-heavy Gotham has been to get the goal and maintain organized chaos. Ella Stevens gets the praise for Gotham's lone goal this week, and Ann-Katrin Berger is forcing her way into the goalkeeper's spotlight with another solid performance.

8. San Diego Wave FC -- The coaching staff had to get a little creative defensively this week with an expanded injury list and red card suspension to Kristen McNabb so naturally a defender provided the team's only goal. Anchored behind a strong performance by Kalien Sheridan, the club doesn't drop in the rankings but doesn't move up either.

9. Angel City FC -- This week Angel City held advantages in total shots, possession, total passes, and passing accuracy. They still lost to Houston Dash at the death. What a league.

10. Seattle Reign FC -- The group will feel hard done by an abysmal VAR handball call (and they're correct by the rulebook), but conceding a four spot on the road to your biggest rival, with two goals in stoppage time? Not great.

11. Racing Louisville FC -- Louisville got in their own way this week and were unable to capitalize on first-half momentum. Taylor Flint has been a major asset in the midfield, and Savannah DeMelo is still clinical off of set pieces, but the wins still aren't coming.

12. Houston Dash +1 Nothing better than making a trade deadline deal for a player and then having that player deliver a death blow to their former team. Paige Neilsen showing she can defend and score for the Dash, and Houston showing they can play a little bit -- even if it takes them 98 minutes to score and get the win.

13. Bay FC -1 The new team has started out the season wild and free and had goals to show for it. Now, Bay FC are looking disconnected and in need of some chemistry asap.