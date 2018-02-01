2018 Winter Olympics: Medal Tracker

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Count For All Countries in Pyeongchang

Below is the 2018 Winter Olympics Medal Tracker, which will follow every country to win a medal. Norway holds the record for the most gold medals with 118 all-time. The United States is second with 96. 

The record for most golds won in a single games was 14 by Canada in the 2010 Winter Olympics. 

Medal Tracker
PyeongChang 2018
Country
Gold
Silver
Bronze
TOTAL
