Three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas will have to put her return to gymnastics on hold. Douglas was forced to pull out of this weekend's Winter Cup in Louisville, Kentucky after testing for COVID-19, she announced on social media.

Douglas last competed at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, but after eight years away from gymnastics, she was going to make a comeback this week. Douglas shared the unfortunate news in an Instagram post, but she added that she would get back to competing soon.

"Hey guys," Douglas wrote. "I'm so sad to say that I won't be competing this weekend. I was excited to get back out on the competition floor, but unfortunately, I just tested positive for COVID. Thank you so much for all of your support and positive energy - it really does mean the world to me. I'm crushed, but I'll see you guys soon! Sending my best to everyone competing."

Douglas made her Olympic debut in 2012 when she won gold in the all-around and team event in London. Four years later, Douglas added another gold medal to her trophy case in the team event.

Throughout her successful gymnastics career, Douglas has also picked up gold medals at the World Championships in 2011 and 2015. She can potentially add to that resume once she gets healthy and back in action later this year.