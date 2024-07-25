The 2024 Summer Olympics is finally taking place in Paris, France starting on Friday. The 2020 Olympics couldn't take place in Toyko during the regular schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That won't be the case this summer as the games will run from July 26-August 11. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, the men's and women's basketball tournaments will each have 12 teams competing, with each country having a dozen players.

The American men are the -700 favorites (risk $700 to win $100) to win gold in the latest 2024 Olympics basketball odds. Canada and the host nation France are tied for second at +1100, with Serbia at +1600. As for the U.S. women, they are -2000 favorites. France is second at +2500, with Australia third at +2800. Before locking in any 2024 Summer Olympics basketball futures or predictions, you need to see what SportsLine Olympic insider Mike Tierney has to say.

A national sportswriter whose work appears in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered nine Olympic Games in person. At Rio in 2016, Tierney profited big-time. He told readers to bet over on Team USA's gold medal count (41.5) and over on Team USA's overall medal count (102.5). The result? 46 golds, 121 medals and two easy cashes. Then, at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, Tierney hit two of his three predictions: Germany (+200) to win the most gold medals and the United States winning under 10.5 gold medals (+110).

Now, Tierney has broken down the 2024 Olympics from every possible angle and revealed which countries you should back on the medal table and which ones you should completely avoid. You can visit SportsLine now to see his 2024 Summer Olympics basketball picks.

Top 2024 Summer Olympics basketball futures predictions

We can tell you that Tierney is fading USA Men's Basketball (-700) as the favorites. Even though the U.S. is loaded with All-Stars and future Hall of Famers, it has struggled in its pre-Olympic contests. The Americans defeated Australia -- which has just one player who starts in the NBA -- by six points in an exhibition and then held on for a one-point victory over South Sudan, despite being favored by 43.5 points. The U.S. then sweated out a six-point victory over a German squad that boasts just four active NBA players.

Chemistry may be more important than pure talent when it comes to international competitions as the U.S. found out in its last major tournament at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Americans sent over a much different squad than what's in Paris, but the U.S. still could only muster a fourth-place showing, losing to inferior teams in Lithuania, Germany and Canada. Tierney still sees USA Basketball as the team to beat but is a bit cautious with it being this big of a favorite. "Team USA is a deserving favorite but is overpriced in the FIBA format that requires some adjustment," Tierney told SportsLine. See the rest of his picks here.

Tierney has analyzed the 2024 Paris Olympics from every angle and revealed which countries to back and fade, including a longshot who has a chance to shock the world and win the gold medal. He's only sharing his picks here.

2024 Summer Olympics men's basketball odds

United States -700

Canada +1100

France +1100

Serbia +1600

Greece +2000

Germany +2800

Australia +3500

Spain +5000

Brazil +15000

Japan +20000

South Sudan +25000

Puerto Rico +40000

2024 Summer Olympics women's basketball odds

United States Women -2000

France Women +2500

Australia Women +2800

China Women +3300

Spain Women +3300

Canada Women +4000

Belgium Women +4000

Japan Women +5000

Serbia Women +8000

Germany Women +25000

Nigeria Women +25000

Puerto Rico Women +50000