The Opening Ceremony of the pandemic-delayed 2021 Summer Olympics takes place on Friday, July 23 at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, and the United States will aim to top the 121 medals it won in 2016 at the Rio de Janeiro Games. That was a record for a U.S. team in a non-boycotted Olympics, topping the previous high of 110 from Beijing in 2008. As usual, the Americans are expected to excel in swimming, women's gymnastics, track and field, and women's soccer.

Four years ago, Team USA collected the most medals in swimming and track and field, combining for 65 podium finishes across the two sports -- the most since 1972 and tied for fourth-best of all time. For this year, William Hill Sportsbook has set the over-under for total medals won by Team USA at 111.5. Before locking in any 2021 Tokyo Olympics picks or predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's Olympics expert, Mike Tierney has to say.

A national sportswriter whose work appears in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered nine Olympic Games in person. For Rio in 2016, Tierney profited big-time. He told readers to bet over on Team USA's gold medal count (41.5) and over on Team USA's overall medal count (102.5). The result? 46 golds, 121 medals and two easy cashes.

And for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, Tierney hit two of his three predictions: Germany (+200) to win the most gold medals and the United States winning under 10.5 gold medals (+110). Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Tokyo Summer Olympics preview

With 23-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps retired, someone else will emerge as the face of the Summer Olympics, and that athlete could very well be gymnast Simone Biles. Widely considered the greatest gymnast of all-time, the 24-year-old from Houston has won five all-around titles at the World Championships. In her lone Olympic appearance, in 2016, she won four gold medals (team, all-around, vault and floor exercise) and one bronze (balance beam).

Biles will lead a loaded U.S. women's gymnastics team that also features Jordan Chiles and Sunisa Lee, among others. The Americans will aim to surpass the U.S. team record of nine medals they won in Rio, which broke the previous record of eight from the 2008 and 1984 Games. The most gymnastics medals won by any nation since 1972 is 10 by the Soviet Union.

The United States is also expected to dominate in the pool. On the women's side, Katie Ledecky enters as the swimmer to beat in several events. The 24-year-old from Bethesda, Md., has won five golds and one silver across two Olympic Games. Four years ago she won gold in the 200, 400 and 800 freestyle and 4x200 freestyle relay.

On the men's side, the Tokyo Games could be the breakthrough performance for Caeleb Dressel. A 24-year-old from Florida, Dressel enters the Games looking for his first individual Olympic gold medal (he won two golds in Rio in relays). In two World Championship meets since the 2016 Olympics he's won seven individual gold medals and 13 gold medals overall.

