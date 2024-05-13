The United States women's water polo team is getting some support from a surprising source. Earlier this week, team captain Maggie Steffens posted on social media that she was seeking support for the women's water polo team, and rapper Flavor Flav ended up answering the bell.

"As a girl dad and supporter of all women's sports – imma personally sponsor you my girl,,, whatever you need," Flav commented on Steffens' post. "And imma sponsor the whole team.

"That's a FLAVOR FLAV promise."

According to CBS News, Flav is actually finalizing a deal that will make him the United States women's water polo team's sponsor and official hype man. Flav has already begun hyping up the team's players on social media.

"When I come out and I watch this water polo team ... 'USA! USA!' Yo, I'm going to be the biggest hype man that they ever had in their life," Flav told the Associated Press on Friday. "I'm going to be bigger than any cheerleader that they had in their life. I'm going to cheer this team on, and I'm going to cheer this team into winning a gold medal."

Flav revealed that his manager told the 65-year-old about the post, and that's when he sprang into action.

Steffens, 30, is one of the only members of the current team that also played on the 2012 gold medal-winning women's water polo team.

Flav isn't the team's only celebrity supporter as Taylor Swift has also shown her support. The team ended up attending one of Swift's Eras Tour concerts on Friday at La Défense Arena in Paris, which is where the women's water polo final will be held on Aug. 10.