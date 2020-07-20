Olympic pairs figure skater Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya died in Moscow on Saturday, the International Skating Union reported. She was 20. According to Russian news agencies Interfax and TASS, Alexandrovskaya fell out of the window of her 6th-floor apartment in Moscow.

"The preliminary cause of death is suicide," the state-run TASS agency said, according to CBS News.

Alexandrovskaya's coach Andrei Khekalo said the 20-year-old had been diagnosed with epilepsy recently and suffered from depression. Alexandrovskaya was born in Russia but competed for Australia in the 2018 Olympics after obtaining Australian citizenship in 2016.

"The ISU is shocked by the news of Ekaterina's passing," ISU President Jan Dijkema said. "She was a talented pair skater and the Figure Skating community will miss her. We offer our deepest sympathies to her family, friends and teammates and mourn this tragic loss."

Harley Windsor was crowned world junior champions with Alexandrovskaya in 2017, which was Australia's first global figure skating title, and also competed with her in the 2018 Olympics. He wrote in an Instagram post that he was "devastated" by the death of his on-ice partner.

"Words can not describe how I feel right now, I am devastated and sick to my core about the sad and sudden passing of Katia," Windsor wrote. "The amount we had achieved during our partnership is something I can never forget and will always hold close to my heart. This news is something you can never prepare for. Rest In Peace Katia."

Earlier this year, the two announced they would no longer be competing as a pair professionally, due to health concerns.

Ian Chesterman, chef de mission for the Australian team in Pyeongchang, remembered Alexandrovskaya as "vibrant and talented," and said that life had "not been easy for her" since competing in the Olympics.

"It is enormously sad to lose Katia, who was a vibrant and talented person and an incredible athlete. She was quiet and humble in her manner but incredibly determined to be the best she could be," he said. "Life since the Games has not been easy for her and this is another timely reminder of just how fragile life is."

Alexandrovskaya is the second Australian Winter OIympian to die in July. Alex Pullin, a two-time world champion snowboarder and three-time Olympian, drowned while spearfishing on July 8.